Chandrababu Naidu arrest | A.P. BJP stays away from State bandh called by TDP 

Though D. Purandeswari was quick in condemning Mr. Naidu’s arrest, as the AP BJP president, she has so far not pledged support to the bandh, in what is clearly a cautious approach to side with TDP albeit on a specific issue.

September 11, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada. File photo

Andhra Pradesh BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Bharatiya Janata Party is wary of the consequences of supporting the State bandh called by TDP in protest against the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu in the backdrop of the likely realignment of political forces in the run-up to general elections even as Pawan Kalyan, the president of its alliance partner - Jana Sena Party (JSP) - has thrown his weight behind the main opposition party in its fight against the imprisonment of the former CM on corruption charges.

Daggubati Purandeswari was quick in condemning Mr. Naidu’s arrest but, as the AP BJP president, she has so far not pledged support to the bandh, in what is clearly a cautious approach to the potential ramifications of appearing to side with TDP albeit on a specific issue. 

In a clear indication of that, Ms. Purandeswari said in a press release on September 10 that a fake letter announcing her support to the bandh was circulating and that she would be lodging a complaint with the cyber crime police seeking action against the mischief mongers. 

It is to be noted that the BJP is currently in alliance with the JSP which is said to be keen on joining hands with TDP. 

The BJP and TDP were previously allies, who had severed their ties in the middle of 2018 blaming each other for the plight of Andhra Pradesh post - bifurcation. There has since been no rapprochement between them. The pertinent question here is whether the TDP and JSP will forge an alliance for the 2024 elections and if the BJP joins them as the opposition parties look to dethrone Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in about six months.

