Rasta rokos, protests, arrests mark TDP State-wide bandh

September 11, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came on to the roads on September 11, and enforced bandh at several places protesting the arrest and judicial remand of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the alleged Skill Development scam.

Protestors tried to stop APSRTC buses in Guntur, Prakasam, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, Parvathipuram and other districts as part of the bandh.

Police prevented the agitators and took them into custody. Bandh was partial and peaceful in NTR District. Police took the agitators into custody in some districts and shifted them to the nearby police stations.

The TDP leaders raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of Mr. Naidu. They alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was foisted in false case and sent to remand.

Schools, colleges, banks, government offices, hotels, shops and other establishments functioned as usual. APSRTC buses and autos operated as usual. Police arranged additional forces at bus and railway stations.

Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force in many places in the State and stern action would be taken against the prohibitory orders, the police warned.