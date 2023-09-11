HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rasta rokos, protests, arrests mark TDP State-wide bandh

Bandh was partial and peaceful in NTR District; Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act in force

September 11, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP activists at RTC bus station in Ongole on early hours of September 11, 2023, as part of State-wide bandh call.

TDP activists at RTC bus station in Ongole on early hours of September 11, 2023, as part of State-wide bandh call. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came on to the roads on September 11, and enforced bandh at several places protesting the arrest and judicial remand of former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the alleged Skill Development scam.

ALSO READ
No relief for Chandrababu Naidu as court orders 14-day judicial remand

Protestors tried to stop APSRTC buses in Guntur, Prakasam, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, Parvathipuram and other districts as part of the bandh.

Police prevented the agitators and took them into custody. Bandh was partial and peaceful in NTR District. Police took the agitators into custody in some districts and shifted them to the nearby police stations.

Also read: Chandrababu Naidu arrest | A.P. BJP stays away from State bandh called by TDP 

The TDP leaders raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of Mr. Naidu. They alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was foisted in false case and sent to remand.

Schools, colleges, banks, government offices, hotels, shops and other establishments functioned as usual. APSRTC buses and autos operated as usual. Police arranged additional forces at bus and railway stations.

ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu’s remand: Police clamp Section 144 across Andhra Pradesh

Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force in many places in the State and stern action would be taken against the prohibitory orders, the police warned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.