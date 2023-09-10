TDP calls for State bandh on Monday

September 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu called for a State bandh on September 11 in protest against the arrest of the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, calling his detention illegal.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu said it was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu, who had four decades of political experience, was personally targeted for fighting against the failures and corrupt governance of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He called upon the people and people’s organisations to make the bandh successful in the interest of democracy.