Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Social activists take part in a protest rally in support of Muslim woman Bilkis Bano, in Kolkata on August 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bilkis Bano case | Supreme Court to hear plea to revoke remission of 11 convicts on August 25

A special three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana is hearing on Thursday a petition challenging the remission granted by the State of Gujarat to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The Chief Justice had on Tuesday agreed to list the petition urgently when it was mentioned in court for early hearing by advocate Aparna Bhat.

Pakistan calls India's action over missile incident 'inadequate', redemands joint probe

Pakistan has rejected India's action over the March 9 accidental firing of a supersonic missile that landed in its territory and demanded a joint probe.

The services of three officers of the Indian Air Force were terminated on August 23 after a Court of Inquiry (CoI) found that deviation from their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by them led to the accidental firing of the missile.

Supreme Court to hear review plea against PMLA judgment in open court on August 25

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear in open court a plea seeking a review of a July 27 judgment that upheld the core amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A review Bench of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Ravikumar posted the plea for oral hearing on August 25.

Kejriwal government calls special session of Delhi Assembly on August 26 amid political slugfest

A special session of the Delhi Assembly will be held Friday amid a political slugfest over action by central probe agencies in the Kejriwal government’s excise policy and the AAP accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs.

The Assembly session is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. on August 26, according to a document issued by the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

Bihar council chairman’s election on August 25

Senior JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for election to the post of chairman of the Bihar legislative council.

According to the Vidhan Parishad secretariat, voting will take place on Thursday.

Biden announces nearly $3 billion in Ukraine weapons aid

U.S. President Joe Biden announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kyiv on Wednesday — the biggest U.S. package so far — to mark Ukraine’s Independence day, six months after Russia invaded the country.

In a statement, Mr. Biden signalled the firmness of Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s struggle, saying the $2.98 billion for arms and other equipment aimed “to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.”

Arrested Pakistan militant sent to attack forward posts in J&K’s Rajouri: Army

A captured Pakistani militant was tasked to attack Indian forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) by a Pakistani intelligence officer in the Pir Panjal’s Rajouri, the Army said on Wednesday as it foiled two infiltration bids and killed two infiltrators in the past 48 hours in Rajouri.

The Pakistani terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village, Kotli of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), was arrested on August 21 in Jhangar sector of Naushera.

I was misquoted, was only paraphrasing Ambedkar’s views: JNU VC on ‘caste of gods’ remark

After her “no god is upper caste” remark stoked controversy, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday defended her comments as an academic exercise and said she was misquoted on her comments.

She also said she is an academic first and people should get angry with B. R. Ambedkar for it was he who she was “paraphrasing.”

Adani stake in NDTV | Two oligarchs taking over entire media, says Delhi Union of Journalists

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Wednesday said it was shocked at news reports of “NDTV is being bought up by the Adani Group”.

“It is evident that the two oligarchs of the Indian economy have decided to parcel out the entire media industry between them, leaving no room for independent players. TV media has increasingly become the voice of the corporates and certain political parties,” said a DUJ statement.

U.S. bill strengthens digital news publishers’ right for revenue sharing with Big Tech

A revised version of the bill was tabled by bipartisan senators in the United States on Wednesday that strengthens the stance for digital news publishers to negotiate with Big Tech companies for sharing revenues that entail the use of their content.

Asia Cup | V.V.S. Laxman takes charge as interim head coach of Team India in Dravid’s absence

V.V.S. Laxman joined India’s squad on Wednesday as the interim head coach for the Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27. Laxman has been appointed since Rahul Dravid, the head coach, could not board the flight to the Emirates on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

We support Russia-Ukraine talks to resolve crisis: Rajnath Singh

Expressing India’s concern on the situation in Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that New Delhi supports talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

August 24 marks six months of the launch of the Russian offensive and the war in Ukraine. He also called for strengthening of ties with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilaterally and within the framework of the organisation.

First time since 2019, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq may deliver Friday sermon

A face-off is likely between the J&K administration and the management of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, as the Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq decided to deliver his first Friday sermon this week, for the first time since August 5, 2019

Prannoy stuns World No 2 Kento Momota to enter pre-quarters of BWF World Championships

H. S. Prannoy stunned second seed Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also sailed into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships here on Wednesday.

Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to shut the door on crowd favourite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17 21-16 in a second-round tie.

Supreme Court Bench to revisit 2013 verdict on poll promises

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will constitute a three-judge Bench to re-consider a 2013 judgment which held that pre-poll promises made by a political party cannot constitute a corrupt practice under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Delhi HC may pronounce order on pleas by WhatsApp, Facebook on August 25

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on appeals by WhatsApp and Facebook against the decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) calling for an investigation into the instant messaging app’s 2021 updated privacy policy.

The court had reserved its order on July 25 on the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp challenging a single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by CCI into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.