Delhi HC may pronounce order on pleas by WhatsApp, Facebook on August 25

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on appeals by WhatsApp and Facebook against the decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on appeals by WhatsApp and Facebook against the decision of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) calling for an investigation into the instant messaging app’s 2021 updated privacy policy.

The court had reserved its order on July 25 on the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp challenging a single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by CCI into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

In January last year, the anti-trust regulator on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

The CCI had said it was dealing with the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy that could lead to “excessive data collection” of consumers and the use and sharing of the data in an anti-competitive context.

The CCI had said that the probe order was made to gauge whether access to data would lead to abuse of dominant position. It was not concerned with the privacy aspect of the issue as the Supreme Court was already seized of it, it had stated

WhatsApp had argued that CCI could not probe a policy that had now been kept in abeyance to await the fate of the Data Protection Bill and as well as the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court on issues concerning the legality of the privacy policy.