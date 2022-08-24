Adani stake in NDTV | Two oligarchs taking over entire media, says Delhi Union of Journalists

Cross-media holdings and media monopolies ensure that the views of the government and big business are replicated without deviation across channels, says the union

“NDTV will now be used to promote the Adani empire which spans multiple business enterprises within the country and abroad,” Delhi Union of Journalists said. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cross-media holdings and media monopolies ensure that the views of the government and big business are replicated without deviation across channels, says the union

The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Wednesday said it was shocked at news reports of “NDTV is being bought up by the Adani Group”.

“It is evident that the two oligarchs of the Indian economy have decided to parcel out the entire media industry between them, leaving no room for independent players. TV media has increasingly become the voice of the corporates and certain political parties,” said a DUJ statement.

The DUJ said: “Cross-media holdings and media monopolies ensure that the views of the government and big business are replicated without deviation across channels. So blatant is the bias that during every people's movement, there is an open rejection of certain TV channels and their anchors. Both during the CAA protests and the farmers' struggle, people loudly questioned the propaganda blitzkrieg by these channels.”

“As professional journalists, we are deeply disappointed and discouraged by the hostile takeover of the last independent mainstream TV channel. NDTV will now be used to promote the Adani empire which spans multiple business enterprises within the country and abroad. Fair reportage of developments spanning multiple sectors, ranging from mining to ports, airports, food grains, edible oils, cement and energy will become impossible,” it said.

“We salute the brave staff and management of NDTV who have stood up to multiple pressures and challenges in these past years to bring us both news and views from a professional perspective. We fear that there will be firings and forced resignations of independent journalists. We are deeply concerned for their future,” said the DUJ.

Alleging that the takeover of NDTV was “at the behest of the government of the day”, it added: “the move will reinforce the narrow, unipolar worldview of the ruling party and impose it further on citizens. The illusion that India is still a democracy now lies shattered”.