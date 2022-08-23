Adani group subsidiary to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV
AMNL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), houses the media business of the Adani Group
Adani group subsidiary AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) is said to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV and launch an Open Offer, according to an Adani group statement.
AMNL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), houses the media business of the Adani Group.
“AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited [RRPR] entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR,” the company’s statement said.
“RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV [NDTV, BSE: 532529] and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV. VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL [persons acting in concert], will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26% stake in NDTV, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI’s [Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers] Regulations, 2011,” the statement added.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
