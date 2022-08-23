Industry

Adani group subsidiary to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV

Adani group subsidiary AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) is said to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV and launch an Open Offer, according to an Adani group statement.

AMNL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), houses the media business of the Adani Group.

“AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited [RRPR] entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR,” the company’s statement said.

“RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV [NDTV, BSE: 532529] and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV. VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL [persons acting in concert], will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26% stake in NDTV, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI’s [Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers] Regulations, 2011,” the statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
company information
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2022 6:32:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/adani-group-subsidiary-to-indirectly-acquire-2918-stake-in-ndtv/article65801583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY