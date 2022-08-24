Asia Cup | V.V.S. Laxman takes charge as interim head coach of Team India in Dravid’s absence

Amol Karhadkar August 24, 2022 19:58 IST

V.V.S. Laxman has been appointed as interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup as Rahul Dravid could not board the flight to UAE on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19

File picture of V. V. S. Laxman | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

V.V.S. Laxman joined India’s squad on Wednesday as the interim head coach for the Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27. Laxman has been appointed since Rahul Dravid, the head coach, could not board the flight to the Emirates on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE,” Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, wrote through a statement on Wednesday. NEWS - VVS Laxman named interim Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022.



More details here 👇👇https://t.co/K4TMnLnbch#AsiaCup#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2022 Dravid to join after testing negative “Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team,” said the statement. The earliest Dravid can join the squad will be on September 1. But with India set to open its campaign with the high-profile encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, the BCCI hierarchy deputed Laxman to overlook the team’s preparation. Laxman, along with vice-captain K. L. Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, arrived in Dubai from Harare on Wednesday ahead of the team’s first training session.



