Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, doubtful for Asia Cup

BCCI likely to pool in V.V.S. Lakshman

India men’s cricket team will on Tuesday travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup without Rahul Dravid as the head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dravid will be able to leave for Dubai only after returning negative tests on successive days after five days. It definitely rules him out of playing a direct role during India’s high-profile clash versus Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.

While the BCCI statement did not elaborate on the rejigged support staff, The Hindu understands that bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has been asked to take charge upon the squad’s arrival in Dubai.

The BCCI hierarchy is considering whether to ask V.V.S. Laxman, the National Cricket Academy head who was at the helm of affairs during India’s tour to Zimbabwe, to join the squad in the UAE.

The decision on deputing Laxman will be made once the squad returns from Zimbabwe. With the hectic international calendar, Laxman was in charge of the team in Zimbabwe and for the T20I series in Ireland in June.