Arrested Pakistan militant sent to attack forward posts in J&K’s Rajouri: Army 

The terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested on August 21 in Naushera

A captured Pakistani militant was tasked to attack Indian forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) by a Pakistani intelligence officer in the Pir Panjal’s Rajouri, the Army said on Wednesday as it foiled two infiltration bids and killed two infiltrators in the past 48 hours in Rajouri.

The Pakistani terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village, Kotli of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), was arrested on August 21 in Jhangar sector of Naushera.

The Army stated that alert troops spotted the movement of two or three terrorists on their side of the LoC. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, when he was challenged by the alert sentries, it added.

“The terrorist tried to flee but was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists, who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover in the dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out,” the Army stated.

It added that the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army post. “Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Colonel Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. He, along with other terrorists had carried two or three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time,” the Army said.

“Treated like any other patient”

The Army said a go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Colonel Chaudhry on August 21. “Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017,” the Army said.

Indian Army Brigadier Rajeev Nair said the terrorist was treated like any other patient to save his life. “It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative. He had bled out due to two bullet wounds in his thigh and shoulder, and was critical. Members of our team gave him three bottles of blood, operated upon him and put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve,” Brigadier Nair said.

Meanwhile, the Army said a quadcopter was flown over the area on August 23 where a group of three militants tried to infiltrate during the night of August 22-23.

“As they moved ahead into our mine fields, a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot. The other terrorist is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage,” the Army said.

The quadcopter has observed two dead terrorists. “The bodies of the two terrorists were recovered along with one AK-56, three magazines and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores,” the Army said.