Traffic congestion on several important roads seems to be getting worse day by day

From a 94-year-old civic activist to a 22-year-old student, hundreds of candidates are contesting from Adyar in the Greater Chennai Corporation Council election, with all of them promising to transform their wards for the better, if voted to power.

From severe traffic congestion to sewage overflow, residents and commuters have been grappling with many civic issues. As traffic has risen to near pre-COVID19 levels, commuting through some of the pockets in Kotturpuram, Madhya Kailash, Lattice Bridge Road and Thiruvanmiyur has become a nightmare, with the situation getting worse after a short spell of rain. S. Padmanabhan, a resident of Adyar for five decades now, says the route from Adyar to the airport needs to be managed better during peak hours. “A congestion at one place creates a ripple effect and many people get affected. They should find a solution to this problem. Also, the authorities take a long time to repair roads damaged during monsoon. This makes it very difficult for motorists,” he says. Residents say when monsoon strikes, several issues, from overflowing sewage to waterlogging, unfold in the zone. L. Krishnakumar of Indira Nagar says even a spell of moderate rain causes waterlogging and it takes a long time for the water to drain in Indira Nagar and Kasturibai Nagar. This leads to mosquito breeding. “Also stormwater drains are not desilted properly resulting in flooding on many roads for days together even after a single day’s rain,” he adds. Contestants promise stormwater drains to prevent flooding and fixing the roads at the earliest.

S. Anitha, who is pursuing B.Com., and is a candidate of BJP for Ward 171, says: “After having suffered endlessly from several civic issues, I thought of entering the fray and clear the mess myself. There is no proper drainage system in Pattinapakkam and this will be a priority for me. Also, I want to help women in the ward with tailoring units and loans for those who want to set up something of their own.”

K.R. Kadhimurugan, AIADMK candidate from Ward 170, says in areas like Pallipattu, Kazhikundram and Erikarai Street, sewage overflow has been a constant problem which he promises to address immediately. “Apart from just resolving the day-to-day problems, I also want to conduct training programs for women for jobs, health camps and set up free wi-fi hotspots,” he says.

M. Mahesh Kumar, a DMK candidate from Ward 169 and who was a councillor from 2006 to 2011, says he has heard the complaints from residents already and plans to focus on the pressing issues they have raised.

Uma Maheshwari, who runs a beauty salon and represents Makkal Needhi Maiam from ward 175 says, “Drinking water shortage, lack of street lights and sewage overflow is something I have been witnessing here for long. I wish to place my focus on these problems first.”

Kamakshi Subramanian, 94, who has already been fighting authorities for many civic problems and now standing as an independent candidate from Ward 174, says encroachments in parts of the Adyar need to be removed and the condition of roads and pavements would have to get better.