The sprawling zone has several unique problems

With rapid urban development, transportation infrastructure and a lot of greenery, Madhavaram zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation has several civic issues that are not prevalent in other zones. P. Selvaraj, who lives in the area, said many residents had demanded better security by fixing surveillance cameras to prevent crime in the areas frequented mostly by a floating population.

“This zone needs better surveillance using command and control centre of Greater Chennai Corporation. There have been cases of chain snatching because of the proximity of residential layouts to transportation hubs. Huge tankers are parked near residential areas. Heavy vehicles that ply in the area damage the roads. Dengue cases are frequently reported because of the large open breeding sources,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

Left in the lurch

M. Sundaram, AIADMK candidate in Ward 23, said residents in many areas have not been able to get electricity and other utility connections because of a decision taken by the government to ban registration of property in these areas.

“The guideline value is zero in such unauthorised layouts. Residents demand patta. The ward does not have drainage network. During the northeast monsoon, our area is flooded because of release of water from Red Hills reservoir. The bund should be strengthened to prevent flooding. The water was knee-deep last monsoon. Residents need public toilets at 10 locations. Playgrounds and parks have not been developed by the Corporation in ward 23,” said Mr. Sundaram. Residents have sought better facilitation of welfare measures for Adi Dravida community by the Corporation officials and Revenue Department. Many roads have been damaged after the floods.

The public health facilities leave a lot to be desired in some wards. M. Antony, DMK candidate in Ward 24, said mini bus connectivity between Gandhi Street in Puzhal to areas such as Manali and Tiruvottiyur had been sought. J. Vijayan, BJP canddate in Ward 25, said government offices which have been shifted to other locations should be brought back to Madhavaram.

“Revenue department offices and various government offices have been shifted from our ward in Madhavaram. More buses are needed from Madhavaram to areas such as Broadway and Tambaram. At present, the buses are operated from the new bus terminus. Residents want better connectivity for residential areas of Madhavaram,” said Mr. Vijayan.