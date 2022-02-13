Old water pipes, sewer lines and bad roads main issues in Anna Nagar

Despite three channels flowing through the zone, waterlogging remains a major problem in Anna Nagar zone

In the absence of retaining wall, the dumping of garbage in the Cooum has become rampant in Aminjikarai. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Anna Nagar zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation has three channels flowing through it. Yet, waterlogging remains an issue in many areas. Arresting sewage pollution and fencing of waterways have been long-pending demands.

Comprising areas like Anna Nagar, Shenoy Nagar, Villivakkam and Aminjikarai, the zone has Otteri Nullah, a portion of the Cooum river and Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canal flowing through it.

Repairing of damaged interior roads, replacement of old water supply and sewer lines and better stormwater drain network are some of the poll demands.

V. Sandhya, a resident of Anna Nagar East, said: “Every time, the Otteri Nullah flows to its maximum capacity, adjacent roads are waterlogged. The arterial roads like Third Avenue do not have proper pavements. Door-to-door garbage collection is also erratic,” she said.

Residents in areas like Aminjikarai and Arumbakkam want battered portions of interior roads to be relaid. V. Sudakar of Aminjikarai said roads were in dire need of attention as they were laid more than a year ago. In the absence of retaining wall, dumping of garbage in the Cooum river has become rampant.

Many residents also awaited pattas in Vellala Street and SS Sahib Street.

No space for walking

People in Shenoy Nagar want an alternative space for morning walkers as Thiru. Vi. Ka. Park is yet to be restored. Krish Mohan of East Shenoy Nagar said groundwater level has declined after trees were felled for the Metro Rail project. Besides footpaths, the locality also needs SWD and a relief from stray cattle menace.

An interesting mix of candidates are in fray for the 15 wards, including first time contestants, kin of senior leaders in the party and former councillors contesting for third or fourth time. As the zone is home to several coaching centres, free coaching sessions is on the top of the electoral promises.

Twenty-one-year-old A. Priyadarshini, who is the CPI(M) candidate in Ward 98, promises to focus on health and education. People complain of poor maintenance of parks, sewer and drinking water issues and want a library. Though Kilpauk water works is just a stone’s throw away, pockets like Raji Street do not get proper water supply.

“I want to introduce free classes for civil service and help youngsters with job opportunities,” she said.

Free coaching of 50 underprivileged students in institutes, maintenance of parks and E-seva camps are some of the poll promises made by S. Kothandan, AIADMK candidate in Ward 104. “I am a local resident and understand people’s issues. Many of them want patta for lands in Old Thirumangalam and better roads. I also plan to open a councillor’s office to help address residents’ grievances.”

It is for the fourth term that 74-year-old DMK candidate N. Ramalingam is contesting in the civic election, this time in Ward 106. “People remember me for my work in previous terms as councillor. Those in the low-lying areas want a retaining wall along the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canal to prevent flooding. Residents complained of inadequate stormwater drains and sewage issues, he said.

G.V. Sriram, Makkal Needhi Maiam andidate in Ward 94, has been distributing visiting cards to help residents’ address civic issues. Waterlogging in Sidco Nagar, Baba Nagar and Villivakkam still remains a concern. Residents want roads to be relaid after milling process.