Waterlogging, inadequate sewer lines remain top problems in Kodambakkam

Waterlogging, inadequate sewer lines remain top problems in Kodambakkam

Among the bigger zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Kodambakkam, which encompasses 16 wards, has a host of concerns that residents hope will be addressed by the Councillors after the civic election.

Over the last few years, several parts of the zone have become well connected through Metro Rail lines and many areas have seen rapid development. Basic amenities still remain a concern in several wards in the zone, which has both residential areas and bustling commercial roads.

Several parts of the zone, including T. Nagar, West Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Saidapet, were waterlogged during rain in November and December. Roads being waterlogged for several days everytime there is a sharp spell of rain has become a regular phenomenon.

“On Tiruvalluvar Street in Saidapet, water stagnated and rose as it continued to rain. Even two-wheelers could not be taken out and there needs to be a long-term solution for this since residents constantly live in fear of water entering their homes,” said R. Vishnu, a resident. Residents in Saidapet have pointed out that for prolonged months during and after summer, several parts grapple with water scarcity.

While the Smart City Project might have given the area a pedestrian plaza and several other developments, people in T. Nagar face several problems that need immediate attention. The T. Nagar Residents Welfare Association, in a wishlist prepared ahead of the elections, has asked for a complete revamp of sewer lines and stormwater drains, stating that the old lines were unable to take the present load. “An open house should be held on a monthly basis at the respective division offices so that the authorities can be in touch with the residents and get to know the grievances of the people better,” the members said.

Haphazard parking

Despite the presence of a multi-level car parking complex, residents have flagged the indiscriminate parking of vehicles on the streets off Pondy Bazaar.

At the Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable and Fruits Market, the demand remains high for improved facilities. “Clean drinking water supply, a small hospital or healthcare centre here, and a park are among the amenities we have been seeking for years now,” said V.R. Soundararajan, a wholesale merchant.

The 225 candidates contesting in 16 wards in the zone have been on the campaign trail and speaking to residents to address their primary concerns.

Nilavarasi Durairaj, 22, DMK candidate in Ward 136, said that residents of K.K. Nagar had raised the issue of water stagnation and sewage overflow during the monsoon. “They have asked for a sector- wise maintenance of parks here, better installation of streetlights, a library and a new community hall,” she said.

In Ward 134, which covers West Mambalam, B. Anuradha, who is the AIADMK candidate, said that residents had flagged the inadequate drainage system there. “Several houses here were inundated with rainwater and sewage mixed with it as well,” she said and stated that these issues would get attention.

Apart from access to water and better housing, John Solomon, Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate in Ward 142, said several roads in Saidapet needed attention and were damaged.