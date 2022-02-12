  • The Package

Chennai Corporation elections: Zone watch

Ripon Building illuminated in tricolour on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. R.Ragu

Ripon Building illuminated in tricolour on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. R.Ragu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

In This Package
Chennai Overflowing sewage to waterlogging, problems galore in Adyar Sunitha Sekar
Chennai Old water pipes, sewer lines and bad roads main issues in Anna Nagar K. Lakshmi
Chennai Smallest electorate with most civic issues Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Chennai Valasaravakkam residents flag poor drinking water, bad roads
Chennai Residents yearn for civic development
Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro station is yet to be inaugurated although several other stations on this stretch have been commissioned.
Chennai Pollution, flooding dominate the campaign in Tiruvottiyur
Chennai IT corridor still awaits amenities
