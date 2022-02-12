The Package Chennai Corporation elections: Zone watch

February 12, 2022 12:39 IST

February 12, 2022 12:39 IST

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the urban local body polls on February 19, we give you a glimpse of what the various voters of different zones in Chennai believe are the issue that dominate their localities

Ripon Building illuminated in tricolour on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. R.Ragu | Photo Credit: RAGU R