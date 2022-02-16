Congestion, conservancy issues remain key problems

A majority of the key landmarks of Chennai-Fort St. George, Madras High Court, the Chennai Central and Egmore railway terminals, Mint Street, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the Government Stanley Hospital, to name a few fall within the Royapuram zone — the oldest part of the city.

With a population of around 7.5 lakh, it is the fourth most populous zone in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Almost every pocket in the zone, particularly Royapuram, is replete with history. However, the zone has largely failed to blend its history with modernity as it lags in basic amenities and infrastructure compared to the southern parts of the city.

Conservancy work in the zone is handled by the Corporation. While the situation has improved in recent years, garbage management remains a major problem.

Ranjit Jain, secretary, Sowcarpet Traders’ Association, said the manpower deployed to handle the garbage generated in his area was inadequate. The Corporation data shows that the zone generates 551 tonnes of waste daily, second highest quantity for a zone in the city.

“The frequency of clearing the garbage bins does not match the speed with which they get filled. Most bins end up overflowing through the day,” he said.

Traffic woes

With many streets in the northern parts of the zone being narrow, residents feel better traffic and parking regulations can make the situation better. N. Thandavan, an auto driver working near Mint Street, said although the police personnel were present, enforcement remained poor. “Haphazard parking, violation of the one-way rule and encroachments on carriageway are common,” he said.

Areas like Pudupet, General Patters Road and Chintadiripet in souther parts of the zone faced traffic issues.

A.V.S. Marimuthu, co-convenor, North Chennai People Rights Federation, said that M.C. Road, a textile hub with potential for development, had not received adequate attention. “The roughly one kilometre stretch is home to several textile shops. It can be transformed on a par with T. Nagar. However, there are no parking or toilet facilities on the road,” he said. The zone has many level- crossings that need to be replaced with overbridges, a demand that has been kept pending for years.

Underground drainage and stormwater drain network are relatively better in the zone compared to the newly added areas further north of the city. However, residents complain that sewage gets mixed with drinking water.

R. Rangaraj, a resident of Panamarathotti, said his area faced this problem often. “We have highlighted the issue to our MLA. The old pipes need to be replaced,” he said.

With the government’s plan to restore the Buckingham Canal, which runs through the zone, many people residing on the banks may face eviction. Their are demanding alternative accommodation in nearby locations.

Nivedita Louis, writer and historian who has written a book on north Chennai, said the places of heritage and historical significance needed focus from authorities. “For instance, the approach road to Kunangudi Masthan Sahib Dargah and Ramanujan Museum have encroachments and are not maintained well,” she said. The civic body should at least erect a plaque or a banner in all the heritage places, explaining their significance to the interested public.

The election scene

Of the 15 wards in the zone, three are reserved for women, one is reserved for Scheduled Caste, and three for women from Scheduled Castes. A total of 219 candidates are in the fray.

Among the major parties, the AIADMK, the BJP, the PMK, the NTK and the AMMK have fielded candidates in all the 15 wards. The DMK has fielded candidates in 12 wards while its allies have fielded candidates in remaining three. The MNM and the DMDK have fielded candidates in 13 and nine wards respectively.