Software engineer found dead at home in Bengaluru

Her parents told police that harassment by her husband led her to take the extreme step

July 18, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The deceased was found dead in her house at Jogupalya in Halasuru, Bengaluru on July 17, 2023.

The deceased was found dead in her house at Jogupalya in Halasuru, Bengaluru on July 17, 2023.

A 30-year-old software engineer allegedly ended her life due to alleged harassment by her husband, at her house in Jogupalya in Halasuru, on July 17.

The deceased, Divya, was found dead in her house. Parents of the deceased told police that harassment led her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, Divya was married to Aravind, also a techie, 11 years ago. The couple have two children.

On July 17 evening, Aravind called his in-laws to inform that Divya had locked the room from inside, and was not responding.

The in-laws rushed to the house, and found Divya dead.

Based on their complaint, police registered a case against Aravind.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

