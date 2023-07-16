HamberMenu
Two bike-borne men snatch bag full of gold jewels worth ₹2.3 crore

July 16, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two bike-borne men robbed the staff of a jewellery store and made away with a bag full of gold jewels worth ₹2.3 crore on the busy city market flyover on Wednesday evening. 

The staff, identified as Aditya Choupada and his relative Manan, were heading to Kesar Jewellers shop at Nagartpet with the bag on a scooter when the accused intercepted the vehicle on the flyover. Before they could react, the duo pushed Aditya and Manan from the scooter and sped away with the bag.  Shocked by this, the duo called up the owner, Raj Jain, and narrated the incident following which he filed a complaint with the Cottonpet police.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case of robbery and are verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

