Nigerian national caught peddling cocaine

July 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested 32-year-old Mark Justice, a Nigerian national, and recovered 70 g of cocaine worth ₹10 lakh from him.

The accused was allegedly caught red-handed at Kadugodi while he was waiting for customers to deliver the goods. The accused had concealed cocaine in a specially designed chamber with a locker covered with an English dictionary to make it look like he was carrying books.

Based on a tip-off, police pinned him down and recovered the drugs. An initial probe revealed that the accused had come to the city on a business visa and started peddling drugs sourcing it through his contacts, who are African nationals, S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, said.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS act, and investigations are on to track down his network.

In a similar incident, the Basavanagudi police arrested a 22-year-old paramedic student and recovered MDMA worth ₹20 lakh. The accused, Bestin Roy, used to source the drugs from his contacts in Kerala and sell them to students in different colleges. Based on a tip-off, a team of police nabbed the accused red-handed and are investigating further to ascertain his network.