Police arrest man who attempted to kill wife

July 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagalur police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kill his wife over a domestic row and make it look like a road accident six months ago.

The accused had hatched a plan to kill his wife, even hired a second-hand SUV, and arranged for a driver to run over his wife while she was riding a scooter. They followed her many times to identify a road that did not have CCTV and even executed a plan. However, the victim was saved with severe injuries on her legs, and the police, who initially investigated the case as hit and run, identified the SUV after analyzing footage from over 50 CCTV camera.

The police tracked down the SUV to a garage where it was given for repair. When the police checked the registration number and contacted the owner, it was revealed that he had sold it to a man a few months ago and had not changed ownership. The police, with the help of the first owner, checked the address of the person who bought the SUV and was shocked to realise that the vehicle was purchased by the husband of the victim.

A detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime, following which the police arrested the accused, identified as Aravinda, along with the driver, Uday Kumar, 40.

According to the police, Aravinda, who worked in a factory, married Chaitanya, 22, a year ago and they were living with his parents . A few months later, Chaitanya started having differences with her in-laws and forced Aravinda to get a separate house.

Aravinda was against it and the couple started having fights over this issue regularly. Aravinda asked her for divorce, but Chaitanya was adamant and threatened him with dire consequences. Enraged by this, Aravinda hired driver Uday Kumar and hatched a plan. They followed Chaitanya many times when she was riding the scooter.

Aravinda and Uday Kumar had taken all the precautions and knocked down her scooter in KIDB layout in Bagalur before fleeing the spot six months ago. The severely injured Chaitanya was admitted to the hospital while the police initiated investigations.

Chaitanya had suffered serious injuries on her legs and is still undergoing treatment. The accused have been booked under attempt to murder and remanded to judicial custody.