Bengaluru police rescue two techies and arrest a gang of six abductors

July 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a swift action, the Southeast division police have cracked a case of abduction of two techies from a crowded place at HSR Layout and arrested a gang of six people within a few hours of the incident.

Since it was Friday night and considering the increasing footfall, the Southeast division police team, led by DCP C.K. Baba, was doing foot patrolling in the crowded area when they received information about two men being abducted in a car which was headed towards Marathahalli Ring Road. Two special teams comprising 35 police officials were formed and they intercepted the car, rescued the victims and arrested the accused.

A probe revealed that the victims, identified as Nandan and Karthik, and the accused are known to each other. The accused, according to Mr. Baba, had invested ₹30 lakh with the victims one year ago and they had, in turn, invested the amount in a marketing scheme. However, as they did not get the promised returns, they came to meet the victims on Friday. After the talks to get back the money failed, they decided to abduct the victims to get back the money.

While they forced the duo into a car, passers-by recorded the video and alerted the police. The police, who were patrolling nearby, rushed to the spot, gathered technical evidence, chased the car, and successfully rescued the two techies. Mr. Baba , who supervised the entire operation, appreciated the police team for cracking the case in a record time.

The accused, who are from Anantapur, have been taken into custody.