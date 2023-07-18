HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mutilated body of 11-year-old girl found in well in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, face devoured by aquatic creatures

It was difficult for villagers to identify the victim, as her face had been devoured by aquatic creatures

July 18, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder.

The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder. | Photo Credit: Image for representational purpose only

The mutilated body of a 11-year-old girl, suspected of being raped and killed, was found in a village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, on July 17.

The girl was reported missing after stepping out of the house to visit her aunt on July 15 noon. On July 16 night, a villager found her body in a well on the outskirts of the village. It was difficult for the villagers to identify the victim, as her face had been devoured by aquatic creatures. The girl’s brother identified the body from her clothes.

The police have arrested a suspect on the charges of alleged rape and murder.

The villagers and bereaved family members blocked roads in Kalaburagi city demanding stringent action against the accused.

They also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for the family members of the deceased. Another demand was to strengthen the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by adding penal provisions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.