July 15, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested two persons, including an MBA student, and seized 1,500 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth ₹12 crore. This is one of the biggest seizures of marijuana by the Bengaluru police.

The accused have been identified as Chandrabhan Bishnoi, 24, from Rajasthan, and his associate Lakshmi Mohandas, 23, from Andhra Pradesh

According to the police, the duo used to smuggle narcotics in a truck that has a specially-designed compartment to conceal the consignment. “The accused used cartons of an online commercial marketing company to hoodwink enforcement agencies and fake registration number plates on the truck to get past border check posts,” Dr. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

The racket came to light when a team of officials, led by Inspector Durga R., caught 22-year-old Salman Pasha selling marijuana at Mysore Road toll gate on June 22. Based on information provided by him, a police team worked for three weeks to track down the other persons involved in the racket. The accused were sourcing the drug from their contacts in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and smuggled it into Bengaluru.

The prime accused, Chandrabhan Bishnoi, is from Rajasthan and is pursuing a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course in Bengaluru. His associate, Lakshmi Mohandas, is a BA graduate from Andhra Pradesh. The duo started as consumers before turning into sellers by tapping into their contacts.