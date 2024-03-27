March 27, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate on March 27 urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file a reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the agency, said the “bulky” petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks’ time should be given to bring their stand on record.

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court in New Delhi in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.