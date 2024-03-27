GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest | India summons senior U.S. diplomat over state department remarks

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block, in New Delhi.

March 27, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gloria Berbena. File

Gloria Berbena. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@USAndIndia

India on March 27 summoned a senior U.S. diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a U.S. state department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block, in New Delhi. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

U.S. encourages ‘fair, transparent’ trial for Arvind Kejriwal

Reports had it that a U.S. State Department official had said that Washington "encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal".

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money-laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / politics / national politics / politics (general) / state politics / India / India / India-United States

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.