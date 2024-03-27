Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Delhi HC warns lawyers against protesting in District Courts, says consequences will be ‘severe’ 

March 27, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be “severe”.

The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had called for a protest in capital’s District Courts on Wednesday against Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“Consequences would be severe for organising protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped. We cannot take away someone’s right to approach the court,” the High Court said adding, ”If someone does it, they would do it at their own peril”.

The High Court’s observation came after advocate Vaibhav Singh mentioned his plea saying that court premises could not be used for political purposes.

The High Court said it would take up the plea tomorrow.

BCI cautions lawyers

Late on Tuesday, the Bar Council of India (BCI) cautioned lawyers in Delhi against “engaging in unwarranted agitation or succumbing to divisive politics” over Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release that “in the current scenario, where the concerned court has already validated Shri Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, and the High Court has also refused to interfere in the matter, the situation appears to be grave, indicative of corruption”.

“In light of these developments, it is imperative to caution our esteemed colleagues in the legal fraternity against any premature involvement in this matter,” the BCI said.

“Until a competent court pronounces otherwise, any sort of protest by lawyers would be unjustified. We must guard against attempts to politicise and divide the lawyers fraternity staying focused on our professional duties,” Mr. Mishra said.

‘No basis for agitation by lawyers’

Regarding the case of Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Mishra said “there seems to be no apparent basis for a lawyers’ agitation”.

“Furthermore, the questionable backgrounds of some associated individuals raise doubts about the integrity of their motives,” he said.

“Moreover, the fact that the law degree of Mr. Sanjeev Nasiyar, the current convener of the Legal Cell of Aam Aadmi Party, who called for the protest, is under investigation by Bar Council of India adds to the skepticism surrounding the party’s integrity,” Mr. Mishra said.

“Therefore, I earnestly appeal to my esteemed colleagues in the legal fraternity of Delhi to resist the temptation of engaging in unwarranted agitation or succumbing to divisive politics,” he added.