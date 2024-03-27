March 27, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 27 urged the Delhi High Court to decide on his plea challenging the “fundamentals of the basis of arrest and remand” today itself.

The Delhi High Court heard a petition by Mr. Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“I will be asking the court to decide the matter today by dismissing or allowing the matter today. An intermediate suspended animation will totally be unsustainable,” Senior advocate Abhishek M. Singhvi, representing Mr. Kejriwal, told the high court.

“I have challenged the remand itself which ends tomorrow. I am asking the court to decide the few fundamentals of the basis of arrest and remand,” Mr. Singhvi said.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma then said she will hear some of the cases listed for hearing today and take up Mr. Kejriwal’s plea afterwards today.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju claimed that Mr. Kejriwal deliberately delayed the serving of the petition. “We have been asking for the petition, but got it only yesterday. It’s a bulky petition. There have been deliberate delays. We seek three weeks to file reply,” he said.

However, Mr. Singhvi replied, “On March 23, the petition was filed. Defects were notified to us on March 26 and by, 1 o’clock, the defects in the petition was cleared. And the ED was immediately served the copy of the petition.

The hearing will continue today after the court clears other listed cases.

Mr. Kejriwal’s petition sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being “illegal”, was listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30 a.m.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED’s custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the High Court last week with his petition but according to highly-placed sources, his request for an urgent hearing was turned down as the High Court was closed for Holi.

On Friday, the trial court had remanded Mr. Kejriwal in the ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation”.

The ED arrested Mr. Kejriwal hours after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier approached the court for quashing and setting aside all proceedings, including summonses, issued against him.

In that petition, Mr. Kejriwal had said he is a “vocal critic” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, he is an Opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, which is under the Union government’s control, has been “weaponised”.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Top AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Mr. Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

(With PTI inputs)