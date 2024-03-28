March 28, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Earlier, India summoned a U.S. diplomat and expressed “strong objection” to the remarks of the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department on the arrest of Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case of alleged corruption.

In a statement the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that “fellow democracies’ should respect each other’s sovereignty and highlighted India’s “independent judiciary”.

“We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” said the MEA in a response.