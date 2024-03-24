Kejriwal approaches HC against arrest in excise case, seeks urgent hearing

March 24, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday approached the High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Mr. Kejriwal’s plea is unlikely to be heard before March 27 as the court is closed till March 26 for Holi. However, the Chief Minister sought an urgent hearing on Sunday.

“The petitioner by way of present petition is also seeking his release from the illegal custody of Enforcement Directorate immediately. The present writ petition also raises an issue of liberty and exercise of arbitrary powers by a Central agency in a federal set-up in the midst of the general election,” the petition said.

A trial court here had on Friday remanded Mr. Kejriwal in the ED’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation”.

The CM had skipped nine summonses issued by the probe agency between December 2023 and March 2024 in the case, involving the allegations that the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

The ED had termed Mr. Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the “scam”, claiming that he was directly involved in policy formulation and handling the proceeds of crime. It had said that the proceeds of crime could go much beyond the ₹100 crore estimated earlier and exceed ₹600 crore.

On Thursday, the HC had refused to grant any interim relief to Mr. Kejriwal against any coercive action by the probe agency. Hours after the High Court order, the ED arrested the AAP chief.

‘Will be out soon’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal in a message from jail on Saturday urged all “patriotic people” to unite against the internal and external forces at work to “weaken the country”.

The message was read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, a video of which was posted on the Chief Minister’s X account.

The AAP chief said his arrest has not come as a surprise to him.

“I have struggled a lot till today and there are many struggles written in my life ahead,” the CM said, adding that his only wish is to see India as the most powerful nation in the world.

“Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country,” Mr. Kejriwal.

Addressing the city’s women, he said there is no jail that can confine him for long and he will soon come out to fulfil the promises made to people.

The CM said the BJP at the Centre might be thinking now that his government’s recently announced scheme to give ₹1,000 to women aged above 18 every month won’t see the light of day. “Trust me, I will come out soon and will fulfil my promise,” he said. He urged people to go to temples and offer prayers for him. “The blessings of crores of people are with me. That’s my strength,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

(with PTI inputs)