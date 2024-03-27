GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | My husband will reveal truth in court tomorrow, says wife Sunita

Delhi BJP demands probe into ‘letters’ being sent by CM Kejriwal to Ministers from ED custody

March 27, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference, on March 27, 2024.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference, on March 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on March 27 urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file a reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the agency, said the “bulky” petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks’ time should be given to bring their stand on record.

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 by a court in New Delhi in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the policy favouring specific individuals.

Track latest updates here:
  • March 27, 2024 13:32
    U.S. diplomat summoned for Kejriwal-related remarks

    India summons acting Deputy Chief of Mission of U.S. Embassy in New Delhi over remarks made by U.S. on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. — PTI

  • March 27, 2024 13:30
    Delhi Govt will not be run from jail: Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena

    The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena said in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as Chief Minister even if he is behind bars.

    Speaking at a summit on March 27, Mr. Saxena said, “I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.” — PTI

  • March 27, 2024 13:11
    Analysis | On the fallout of the arrest of Kejriwal on INDIA bloc

    One of the most immediate fallout of the arrest of Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been the closing ranks by Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc.

    From Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Pradad Yadav to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior political leaders jumped in to defend the bureaucrat-turned-politician, whose rise in politics a little over a decade ago was at the cost of many of these established players. 

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 13:09
    U.S. encourages ‘fair, transparent’ trial for Arvind Kejriwal

    The U.S. is following reports of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process, a State Department spokesperson said on March 25 after Germany’s reaction to the case sparked a protest from India.

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 13:01
    Home-cooked food, bed: facilities CM Kejriwal is allowed in ED lock-up

    Inside the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) lock-up, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged after being arrested in an excise policy-linked money laundering charge, an accused gets access to basic facilities like bed and bottled drinking water.

    It is learnt that the toilet and bathroom are located a little away from the lock-up, which is guarded round the clock by security personnel. The premises are also monitored through closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs).

    Read full story here

  • March 27, 2024 13:00
    AAP MLAs don ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ yellow T-shirts in Delhi Assembly

    Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators protested against the arrest of their national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly. The legislators were seen wearing yellow T-shirts with “ Main Bhi Kejriwal” (I am Kejriwal) logo on them. The AAP MLAs went into the well of the House and raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister and against the Narendra Modi Government.

    ANI

  • March 27, 2024 12:53
    Photojournalists covering AAP protest face police’s wrath

    A photojournalist manhandled by Delhi police personnel during protest by the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, at Delhi’s Patel Chowk.

    Photojournalists covering the Aam Aadmi Party protests were harassed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. The matter escalated between members of the press and police forces as photojournalists were attempting to click pictures of AAP leaders protesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. 

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 12:49
    What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

    The New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, aimed to revolutionize the liquor retail landscape in the capital. Its objectives were to maximize revenue for the state, combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol, and enhance the consumer experience. However, the policy encountered vehement opposition and allegations of procedural irregularities, ultimately leading to its annulment on August 1st, 2022.

    Watch full video here

  • March 27, 2024 12:45
    Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly amid protest by AAP MLAs against Kejriwal’s arrest

    Tight security arrangements outside Delhi High Court ahead of hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea, challenging his arrest by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam, in New Delhi.

    The first Delhi Assembly Session since Chief Minister Kejriwal’s arrest started with loud protests with AAP members wearing yellow shirts and cutouts of the CM’s face, it was adjourned as it started. After the adjournment, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked for the house to continue peacefully. However, AAP continued its protest. Meanwhile, BJP leaders also protested demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation. The House was adjourned till April 1

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 12:43
    Delhi HC cautions against protest by lawyers against CM Kejriwal’s arrest

    Lawyers show their solidarity with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi on March 27, 2024.

    The Delhi High Court cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be “severe”. The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had called for a protest in the capital’s District Courts on Wednesday against the arrest.

    “Consequences would be severe for organising protest in court. Courts cannot be withheld. Courts cannot be stopped. We cannot take away someone’s right to approach the court,” the High Court said adding, ”If someone does it, they would do it at their own peril”.

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 12:39
    Delhi BJP demands probe into ‘letters’ being sent by CM Kejriwal to Ministers from ED custody

    A Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to demand a probe into the “letters” being sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his Ministers from ED custody.

    Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party’s delegation during its meeting with Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters demanded a probe into whether the “letters” being written by Mr. Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.

    PTI

  • March 27, 2024 12:38
    My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case on March 28 in court: Sunita Kejriwal

    Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita said her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28. Sunita Kejriwal in a digital briefing said her husband will reveal the truth on March 28 and also present evidence.

    PTI

  • March 27, 2024 12:37
    Kejriwal urges Delhi HC to hear petition challenging his arrest by ED today

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 27 urged the Delhi High Court to decide on his plea challenging the “fundamentals of the basis of arrest and remand” today itself.

    The Delhi High Court heard a ​petition by Mr. Kejriwal​ challenging his ​arrest by the Enforcement Directorate​ (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged ​excise policy scam​.

    Read here

