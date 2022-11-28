Kishore K. Swamy questioned for his tweet on Coimbatore car blast

November 28, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Monday questioned Kishore K. Swamy, who is known for his controversial social media posts, in a case registered for a tweet on the recent car explosion in the city. The fourth judicial magistrate court allowed the cybercrime police to question him for six hours from 4 p.m.

Swamy was booked earlier this month for a tweet on the last rites of Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the car explosion in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on October 23. The police booked him after finding a tweet dated October 25 “highly objectionable, dangerous, hateful and disturbing the peace between two sects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the tweet said the Jamaats denied permission for Mubin’s burial. It also referred to Mubin as an inexperienced person in setting explosives, said the police. The police came across the tweet, which he had deleted later, while monitoring social media for hateful posts and contents related to the car blast.

He was booked for offence under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by cybercrime sub-inspector H. Muthu. Swamy was brought to the cybercrime station for questioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US