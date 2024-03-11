Oscars 2024 LIVE updates | All eyes on Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus on Hollywood’s golden night

March 11, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:41 am IST

At Hollywood’s grandest evening, where mere mortals dare to dream of clutching those coveted golden statuettes, the excitement for the 2024 Academy Awards is positively palpable.

A cinematic juggernaut looms large on the horizon: Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, ‘Oppenheimer’. With an astounding 13 nominations and a formidable box office performance, Oppenheimer stands poised to etch its name in Oscars history, potentially challenging the record for the most wins. Yet, amidst the anticipation for Nolan’s masterpiece, nominees like ‘The Zone of Interest’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ emerge as dark horse contenders, each with their own narrative of triumph and acclaim. Despite facing setbacks and snubs, these films carry the hopes of audiences and industry insiders alike.

From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before.

The only pertinent questions that remain: will Godzilla be surprise presenter this year? Will the Academy grow a spine and rescind poor Messi’s uncalled for embargo from the ceremony? And does ‘The Holdovers’ nomination for Best “Original” Screenplay count as category fraud?

Follow live updates here: