Oscars 2024 LIVE updates | All eyes on Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus on Hollywood’s golden night

With an astounding 13 nominations and a formidable box office performance, ‘Oppenheimer’ stands poised to etch its name in Oscars history, potentially challenging the record for the most wins

March 11, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Justine Triet joins the cast and crew of "Anatomy of a Fall" as they pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., on March 10, 2024.

Director Justine Triet joins the cast and crew of "Anatomy of a Fall" as they pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., on March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At Hollywood’s grandest evening, where mere mortals dare to dream of clutching those coveted golden statuettes, the excitement for the 2024 Academy Awards is positively palpable.

A cinematic juggernaut looms large on the horizon: Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, ‘Oppenheimer’. With an astounding 13 nominations and a formidable box office performance, Oppenheimer stands poised to etch its name in Oscars history, potentially challenging the record for the most wins. Yet, amidst the anticipation for Nolan’s masterpiece, nominees like ‘The Zone of Interest’,Anatomy of a Fall’, and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ emerge as dark horse contenders, each with their own narrative of triumph and acclaim. Despite facing setbacks and snubs, these films carry the hopes of audiences and industry insiders alike. 

From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before. 

The only pertinent questions that remain: will Godzilla be surprise presenter this year? Will the Academy grow a spine and rescind poor Messi’s uncalled for embargo from the ceremony? And does ‘The Holdovers’ nomination for Best “Original” Screenplay count as category fraud?

Follow live updates here:

  • March 11, 2024 03:37
    Where to watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony LIVE in India

    The 96th Academy Award is set to round off an exhilarating year of cinema. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. 

    Viewers can watch it live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4 a.m. (IST) onwards.

    The Academy is also broadcasting the ceremony in American Sign Language, which ​can be viewed here

  • March 11, 2024 03:37
    96th Academy Awards to begin shortly

    Good Morning!

    The 96th Academy Awards will begin shortly, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host for the fourth time. 

    A towering list of nominees are in the race to win Best Picture, which include Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, along with The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

    The 2024 Oscars herald a wave of historic nominations, marking significant milestones in representation and recognition. From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before.

    Follow along The Hindu’s live coverage of Hollywood’s golden night!

