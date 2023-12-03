INDIA bloc to meet in Delhi on December 6

December 03, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - New Delhi

Even as the Assembly election results to the four States are pouring in, the Congress on Sunday, December 3 announced that the alliance partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) block would meet on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The meeting with take place at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

It has been nearly three months since the last meeting of the INDIA bloc — the overarching anti-BJP pre-poll coalition.

It may noted that last month Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (UInited) leader Nitish Kumar had blamed the Congress Party for the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) losing steam as.

“The Congress party seemed to be more interested in assembly elections in the five States,” he had said