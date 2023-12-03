HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

December 03, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates party’s victory with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the CM House. in Bhopal on December 3, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates party’s victory with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the CM House. in Bhopal on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The BJP is set to rule Madhya Pradesh once again with the party registering a landslide victory in the State.

Polling for all 230 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election was held on November 17. The Congress is hoping to return to power in the heartland state, seizing on “anti-incumbency” against the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, barring a 15-month period during December 2018-March 2020.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 | Scindia credits BJP’s ‘double-engine’ govt, welfare policies as party leads in MP

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.