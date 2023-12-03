Madhya Pradesh election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

December 03, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The BJP is set to rule Madhya Pradesh once again with the party registering a landslide victory in the State.

Polling for all 230 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election was held on November 17. The Congress is hoping to return to power in the heartland state, seizing on “anti-incumbency” against the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, barring a 15-month period during December 2018-March 2020.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.