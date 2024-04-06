April 06, 2024 08:57 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Saharanpur and take part in a road show in Ghaziabad on April 6 in support of BJP candidates, a senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party will hold a rally in Jaipur on April 6 to publicly launch its election manifesto.

The Congress had on April 5 released its Lok Sabha manifesto. Releasing the party’s manifesto, Congress party leader P. Chidambaram who headed the Manifesto Committee, said the document focuses on the theme of justice. The manifesto is being called ‘Nyay Patra’.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto in New Delhi.

Following up on the theme of justice, the manifesto’s second broad theme is to create wealth through investments. “The third section is focused on welfare. But for welfare for whom?” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Accusing the government of being a government “of the rich, by the rich and for the rich,” Chidambaram added, “We have to focus on the bottom 50% of the population. If Congress comes to power, we will lift 23 crore people out of poverty .We have done it before and we can do it again.”