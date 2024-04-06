GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to address election rally in U.P.’s Saharanpur

PM Modi to hold rally in Sahranpur, roadshow in Ghaziabad; Cong to hold rally in Jaipur

April 06, 2024 08:57 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Saharanpur and take part in a road show in Ghaziabad on April 6 in support of BJP candidates, a senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party will hold a rally in Jaipur on April 6 to publicly launch its election manifesto.

Also Read:AAP leader Atishi calls EC ‘partisan’ after notice over poaching claims

The Congress had on April 5 released its Lok Sabha manifesto. Releasing the party’s manifesto, Congress party leader P. Chidambaram who headed the Manifesto Committee, said the document focuses on the theme of justice. The manifesto is being called ‘Nyay Patra’.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections updates- April 5

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto in New Delhi.

Also Read: Sanjay Nirupam | Return of the prodigal son?

Following up on the theme of justice, the manifesto’s second broad theme is to create wealth through investments. “The third section is focused on welfare. But for welfare for whom?” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Accusing the government of being a government “of the rich, by the rich and for the rich,” Chidambaram added, “We have to focus on the bottom 50% of the population. If Congress comes to power, we will lift 23 crore people out of poverty .We have done it before and we can do it again.”

Track latest Lok Sabha elections updates:
  • April 06, 2024 09:03
    Tamil Nadu: SVEEP volunteers create awareness

    WhatsApp Image 2024-04-06 at 07.16.46.jpeg

    Participants take part in a rally to create awareness on the need for 100% voters turnout in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

  • April 06, 2024 08:57
    Delhi | BJP to launch QR code drive

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit is set to launch a QR campaign in the Capital on April 6 for 2024 Lok Sabha election. The campaign, targeted at the youth, will be taken to gyms, clubs, parks and other places popular with younger people.

    Sagar Tyagi, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), explained that the campaign, named ‘Modi’s Transforming Bharat Campaign’, will have 40 slides that will detail the national-level achievements of the BJP in the last ten years.

    Read the full story here.

