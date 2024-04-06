GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election | Delhi BJP to launch QR code drive on April 6

April 06, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit is set to launch a QR campaign in the Capital on April 6 for 2024 Lok Sabha election. The campaign, targeted at the youth, will be taken to gyms, clubs, parks and other places popular with younger people.

Sagar Tyagi, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), explained that the campaign, named ‘Modi’s Transforming Bharat Campaign’, will have 40 slides that will detail the national-level achievements of the BJP in the last ten years.

It will include information about the dilution of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the initiatives taken to empower women.

The campaign will be launched by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. The BJYM will also host a bike rally along with senior BJP leaders for the launch of the campaign.

