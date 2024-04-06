GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

At Saharanpur rally, PM Modi hits out at the INDIA alliance; says bloc is for commission, while NDA is on mission

Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour, while the Congress can’t even find candidates to field, says PM Modi

April 06, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Saharanpur (UP)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Saharanpur on April 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Saharanpur on April 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 6, said the INDIA bloc aimed to earn commission after coming to power, while the BJP-led NDA is on a mission.

While addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Mr. Modi said, "During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power, but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission."

He said the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and that the public is not taking them seriously. He said it is the misfortune of the country that the INDIA bloc is talking about fighting against 'shakti'. "Worshipping shakti is a part of our natural spiritual journey. But, the people of the INDI alliance say their fight is against shakti," Modi said.

He said that the Opposition alliance was fighting the Lok Sabha elections to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. “The Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour while the Congress can’t even find candidates to field,” he said. “The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold,” he added.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

