Lok Sabha elections | Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country’s dignity, democracy

Sonia Gandhi claimed the country has been in the hands of a government that left no stone unturned to promote unemployment, inflation, economic crisis and inequality.

April 06, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during an election rally in Jaipur on April 6, 2024.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during an election rally in Jaipur on April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on April 6 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tearing apart the country's dignity and democracy and claimed that various tactics were being used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP.

Addressing an election event of the party in Jaipur, the former Congress chief claimed that for the last 10 years, the country has been in the hands of a government that left no stone unturned to promote unemployment, inflation, economic crisis and inequality.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates

“Today our country’s democracy is in danger. Democratic institutions are being destroyed and a conspiracy is being hatched to change our Constitution,” she alleged, adding, “This is a dictatorship and we all will give a reply to this.” “Considering himself great, Modi ji is tearing apart the dignity of the country and its democracy,” Ms. Sonia Gandhi said.

Addressing the event earlier, the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest by federal agencies to claim that the Opposition was under attack under the BJP rule at the Centre.

"Unemployment and inflation at peak and paper leaks are happening in every state. There no one to listen to the poor and the farmers," she said.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi also said, "We have named our manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. This manifesto is not just a list of announcements that we will forget after the elections. This is the voice of the nation that wants justice."

