GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Jobs, inflation key issues in 2024 polls, pre-poll survey shows

Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis are most concerned about these issues; nearly two-thirds of those surveyed (62%), with the highest among cities (65%), across localities, expressed that getting jobs has become more difficult

April 11, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Folk artistes (puli veshalu or tiger dancers) participating during the election campaign of YSRCP for Lok Sabha and Assembly segments in Visakhapatnam on April 10, 2024.

Folk artistes (puli veshalu or tiger dancers) participating during the election campaign of YSRCP for Lok Sabha and Assembly segments in Visakhapatnam on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

With only ten days to go for polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are conducting several rallies across India to win votes. 

Here’s the poll schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies today in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to address meetings in Rajasthan today. 

Also read | CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey | Economy takes front seat in 2024 campaign

Meanwhile, according to a pre-poll survey by CSDS-Lokniti 2024, unemployment, price rise, and development are the top three issues that are likely to dominate the Lok Sabha election. 

To get updated on what happened across the country on April 10 on the election front, click here.

Here are the latest updates:

  • April 11, 2024 08:09
    Lokniti-CSDS 2024 pre-poll survey | Jobs, inflation key issues in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Unemployment and price rise are the key concerns of nearly half the electorate, the CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey in the run-up to the 2024 general elections revealed. This was a significant finding in the first part of a series of articles on the pre-poll survey.

    Nearly two thirds of those surveyed (62%), with the highest among cities (65%), across localities expressed that getting jobs had become more difficult. The numbers for those living in villages and towns were 62% and 59% respectively while 65% of the men shared this opinion compared to 59% of the women. Only 12% said getting jobs had become easier. 

    Read here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.