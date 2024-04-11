April 11, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:09 am IST

With only ten days to go for polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are conducting several rallies across India to win votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies today in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to address meetings in Rajasthan today.

Meanwhile, according to a pre-poll survey by CSDS-Lokniti 2024, unemployment, price rise, and development are the top three issues that are likely to dominate the Lok Sabha election.

