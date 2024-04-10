All fronts remain hopeful in Pathanamthitta, a traditional UDF stronghold

April 10, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

At the Elambilly-Vengalathuvayalil junction in Pallikkathodu, a motley crowd of about 100 people eagerly gather in anticipation of T.M. Thomas Isaac’s arrival. As the atmosphere buzzes with anticipation, Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, MLA, takes the stage to begin the address.

The chatter, however, abruptly ceases as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate strides hurriedly onto the platform. “If elected, my foremost priority will be to ensure employment for all,” he sounds upbeat.

After delivering a brief speech, Dr. Isaac proceeds to board his campaign vehicle. A long line of two-wheelers adorned with party flags accompanies his convoy as it moves to the next destination.

People line up eagerly to offer him various gifts, ranging from books to red garlands and flowers, and to shake hands with him.

“The Leader of the Opposition claims that the current crisis faced by the State government stems from financial mismanagement during the 2016-2021 period. However, it’s essential to note that during this time, we increased welfare pension from ₹600 to ₹1,600 and expanded the coverage of the pension scheme to 80 lakh beneficiaries, and digitalised schools. Is this what they call mismanagement?” he asks, eliciting a resounding applause from the crowd.

A United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold for long, Pathanamthitta has witnessed a notable shift towards the Left since the 2016 Assembly elections. Presently, the LDF holds sway over all the seven Assembly segments within the constituency, as well as a majority of the local bodies.

Despite this trend, the UDF remains steadfast in its confidence that its candidate, Anto Antony, the current MP, possesses the ability to erode the LDF’s dominance. The coalition is convinced that it has made significant strides in reclaiming lost ground after the Assembly elections.

“People are exasperated by the LDF government, which has blatantly disregarded the concerns of settler farmers. Those residing on the outskirts of forests live in perpetual dread,” asserts Mr. Anto Antony, who staged a protest within the precincts of the forest station at Kanamala. He had arrived at the station to join a demonstration following the death of a 50-year-old man in a wild-elephant attack.

Against the backdrop of farm distress, the UDF’s election campaign places a strong emphasis on addressing agricultural concerns. Concurrently, the coalition aims at capitalising on the anti-incumbency factor and harnessing the momentum generated by the recent protests regarding man-animal conflicts. It also plans at intensifying its political efforts as the campaign progresses, by rallying prominent State and national leaders of the Congress.

Increasing vote share

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on its part, rebuffs the notion that the battle for Pathanamthitta is exclusively between the UDF and LDF. Having witnessed a significant increase in its vote share during the 2019 election, the coalition has been steadfast in its efforts to broaden its influence in the region, leveraging developmental initiatives spearheaded by the Union government. BJP activists are fervently campaigning for Anil K. Antony, demonstrating unity despite initial differences.

“In light of the prevailing pro-incumbency wave supporting the Narendra Modi government, I am confident that the electorate will opt for a change this time, breaking free from the cyclical dominance of the UDF-LDF coalition,” said Mr. Anil Antony, who has extensively campaigned throughout the constituency.

On the UDF’s intention to involve veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony in the campaign, he remarked, “Mr. Antony has long retired from parliamentary politics and, at 84, he’s not actively involved. Furthermore, this is a national election, and even if the Congress mobilises its entire machinery in Pathanamthitta, it will pale in comparison to a moment of campaigning by Narendra Modi.”

The leading fronts repose faith in the significant transformations the constituency has undergone in the past decade. The dynamics of various communities, historically organised into influential voting blocs, remain an overarching theme in Pathanamthitta.