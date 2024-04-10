Raj Thackeray backs Modi, says country needs ‘strong leadership’

April 10, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on April 9 announced unconditional support to the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the State and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his party’s annual rally here on Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra New Year), Mr. Thackeray said he expects Mr. Modi to focus on the concerns of the youth and maintained that the state should get a larger share of central revenue given the taxes it pays.

“When there is a need for a strong leadership in the country, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will back the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP unconditionally. It is only for Narendra Modi,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hailed Mr. Thackeray’s announcement. In a post on X, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I am extremely grateful to MNS chief Raj Thackeray for extending support to the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. I welcome the decision to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s masterly leadership to realise the dream of a developed country (Viksit Bharat) and for a strong foundation of the Maharashtra state.”

The MNS leader did not elaborate whether his party, which has not fielded any candidate so far, will contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Thackeray’s support to Mr. Modi comes after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month. Since then, there were speculations that he will join the ruling grand alliance. He, however, made it clear that his party candidates, as and when they contest elections, will do so only on the MNS’ symbol – the railway engine.

Mr. Thackeray, who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded the MNS in 2006, asked his party workers to start preparing for the State Assembly elections due in October this year.

For the 55-year-old firebrand leader known for his oratory skills, politics has come a full circle. He openly backed Mr. Modi’s candidature for the Prime Minister’s post in 2014. He then changed tracks and went on to become his bitter critic, going to the extent of playing videos of promises made by Mr. Modi at his well-attended rallies, and pointing out how they remained unfulfilled.

However, opposing his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, then head of the undivided Shiv Sena, has been the hallmark of Mr. Thackeray’s politics. Even when he backed the BJP in 2014, he fielded candidates against the undivided Shiv Sena.

The MNS leader, at the in Shivaji Park, explained why he changed his stand on Mr. Modi. “After 2014, I felt that what I heard in the speeches (by Mr. Modi) were not materialising. I opposed him vehemently, but whenever he did anything good, say (like nullifying the provisions of) Article 370, I was the one who welcomed it. I organised a rally in favour of the NRC,” he said.