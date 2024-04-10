GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MHA orders withdrawal of 50 companies of Central forces from Manipur

The MHA has been trying to optimise the presence of CAPFs across the country in the wake of the Lok Sabha election that commences on April 19

April 10, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Paramilitary personnel run to chase away the members of the Lamlai Kendra village volunteer force and displaced villagers from Gwaltabi who are protesting to demand the withdrawal of central security forces and the right to access their homes in Gwaltabi, which were burned during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Yaingangpokpi, in Imphal East on Wednesday.

Paramilitary personnel run to chase away the members of the Lamlai Kendra village volunteer force and displaced villagers from Gwaltabi who are protesting to demand the withdrawal of central security forces and the right to access their homes in Gwaltabi, which were burned during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Yaingangpokpi, in Imphal East on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from Manipur

The two Lok Sabha seats in the violence-hit State will witness polling on April 19 and April 26.

SC agrees to list plea for voting arrangements for those who fled Manipur due to conflict

A senior government official said that the MHA had ordered the pulling out of 50 companies (each company has around 100 personnel) of CAPFs, mainly drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), from the violence-hit State.

Ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3, 2023, which was followed by large number of killings, arson, looting of police armouries, and displacement of thousands of people. The ethnic tensions between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo people has claimed at least 200 lives so far.

The MHA has been trying to optimise the presence of CAPFs across the country in the wake of the Lok Sabha election that commences on April 19 and will be held in seven phases till June 1.

Ethnic conflict casts a shadow on Manipur polls; Kuki-Zo, Meitei people devise voting strategies

After violence erupted in Manipur, around 36,000 personnel from the Indian Army and the CAPFs were deployed in the State, with a sizeable presence in the “buffer zones” between the Valley areas dominated by the Meitei people, and the hill districts, where the Kuki-Zo people live. This was done to keep the armed groups from both communities from attacking each other.

The official said that the police will have to work with the limited resources provided and ensure a smooth election. 

