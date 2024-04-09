GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala issued show-cause notice by ECI for his ‘undignified’ comments against BJP MP Hema Malini

The poll body also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance

April 09, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

PTI
Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala. File.

Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala. File. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The Election Commission on April 9 issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini.

The poll body also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the steps taken to ensure strict compliance with its advisories on upholding the honour and dignity of women during public discourse by its leaders.

Both have been asked to submit their respective responses to the Election Commission. While Mr. Surjewala has been asked to respond by April 11 evening, Kharge has been given time till the following evening.

Mr. Surjewala has said the undated video was edited and distorted and he never intended to insult or hurt the BJP MP.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.