GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Athawale says he wanted to contest in Shirdi Lok Sabha seat, but it didn’t work out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured the Shirdi seat to his party's sitting MP Sadashiv Lokhande

April 10, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
File picture of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale

File picture of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said he wanted to contest the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra but it did work out due to certain alliance compulsions.

However, his Republican Party of India (A) workers have asked him to stay with the ruling NDA and demand a cabinet berth at the Centre, Mr. Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, said addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

The Rajya Sabha member said he wanted to go to the Lok Sabha and tried to seek Shirdi seat for it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, has assured the Shirdi seat to his party's sitting MP Sadashiv Lokhande. "Hence, the seat-sharing could not work out," he said.

Mr. Athawale said the RPI (A) workers from across the country have asked him to stay with the NDA and demand a cabinet berth.

The minister said he has discussed the issue with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Athawale also said the Congress was spreading rumours that the government will change the Constitution. He appealed to people not to pay heed to such rumours.

On Tuesday also, Mr. Athawale dismissed the Congress' allegation and said he would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.