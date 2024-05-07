GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | 14 constituencies from North and Central Karnataka go to polls today

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the State then.

May 07, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling staff carrying election materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of third phase voting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Polling staff carrying election materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of third phase voting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Under a scorching sun and amidst a severe drought, a total of 2,59,52,958 electors, including 35,465 service voters, will seal the fate of 227 candidates — 206 men and 21 women — as 14 constituencies from North and Central Karnataka go to polls today in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. As many as 1,40,705 polling personnel, including reserve police, have been deployed in these constituencies. 

The segments going to polls are: Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shivamogga. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the State then.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Tracking the Polls in Karnataka

Complaints about regional imbalances and unkept promises — especially related to irrigation projects — remained an undercurrent, though constantly overshadowed by communal narratives and blame game between parties during campaigning in the region. The Neha Hiremath murder case and the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case have only added fuel to the fire. 

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. Apart from conducting electoral awareness to deal with urban apathy and increase voter turnout, the EC has initiated measures to ensure that the extreme heatwave conditions do not affect voter turnout, especially among senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Conversations with candidates in Karnataka

To help voters navigate their way to the polling station, the Election Commission has also come out with the ‘Chunavana’ mobile app, which will offer users polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on a real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities.

Follow live updates here:

  • May 07, 2024 06:47
    Hindutva and caste calculations overtake real issues of drought and backwardness in north Karnataka

    Under a scorching sun and amidst ​a severe drought​, 14 constituencies in northern and central Karnataka are going to ​the polls​ on May 7. Complaints about regional imbalances and unkept promises — especially related to irrigation projects — are an undercurrent, though constantly overshadowed by communal narratives and the blame game between parties in the last leg of the campaign.

    The emergence of right-wing activism in the aftermath of the 1992 Idgah riots in Hubballi and the subsequent political realignment in the region, with members of the Janata Parivar shifting to the saffron party, has severely affected the Congress’ prospects in the region. The party’s efforts to regain its glory have not yielded big results yet.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 07, 2024 06:47
    Dynasts and entrenched leaders have held sway in politics for long in Karnataka

    The 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka have gone for elections a total of 440 times since 1951. The persons elected in these elections are around 250, many of them having won multiple times. Interestingly, several among them have been members of political dynasties. Repeat winners from powerful families is higher in northern Karnataka compared to south Karnataka. A total of 112 people have been elected in northern Karnataka (Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions), while the number is 138 in southern Karnataka.

    Read the full story here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.