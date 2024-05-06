GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Theme-based polling stations add colour to the festival of democracy

Such initiatives have been taken up in various districts as part of SVEEP activities

May 06, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
Poll duty officials have created a theme-based polling booth at the Government MLA Model School in Dhundshi of Haveri district, fashioned after the Karnataka State Folklore University.

Election duty officials have created theme-based polling booths across the districts to add colour to the polling process and to remind voters that elections are a festival of democracy. The initiatives have been taken up as part of SVEEP activities.

In Haveri, officers have created a theme-based polling booth at the Government MLA Model Primary School in Dhundshi village near Shiggaon.

It is to commemorate the Karnataka State Folklore University in Gotagodi of Haveri district. This is the only university in the country focused exclusively on folklore studies.

The uiniversity, known as Karnataka Jaanapada Vishwavidyalaya, is a public university established in 2011. The first vice-chancellor was folklore expert Ambalike Hiriyanna.

The Government MLA Model Primary School in Dhundshi near Shiggaon of Haveri district where a theme-based booth has been set up for Tuesday’s polling.

It was inaugurated on June 16, 2012 by the then Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. It offers MA in various fields as well as MBA, M.Phil and Ph.Ds and other short duration courses.

Officials used a significant portion of the school premises to create the theme-based booth. They put up musical instruments used by folk singers, puppets, masks and dresses of folk artists and medicinal herbs and equipment used by native healers.

University officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Assistant Registrar, and others supported the efforts by providing traditional articles and posters.

The booth was conceptualised by ZP CEO and SVEEP officer Akshy Sridhar and set up by a team of officials led by Assistant Director of MGNREGA Nrupathi Bhoosareddy, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer P. Vishwanath, Panchayat Development Officer Veeresh Hosahalli and others.

In Dharwad, officials have created 40 Sakhi polling booths for women, eight ethnic theme-based polling booths and eight youth polling booths and special booths for physically challenged.

