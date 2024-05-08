GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to participate in election campaign in Telangana, address rally in Andhra

Wednesday’s public meeting is Mr. Modi’s third in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on May 13

May 08, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 07:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their vote during the third phase voting for general election, on May 7.

Women voters stand in a queue to cast their vote during the third phase voting for general election, on May 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

With phase 3 of the General Elections on May 7, nearly half of the phases of elections are completed in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address campaigns and roadshows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. 

A nearly 62% voter turnout was recorded on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.53% followed by Goa at 74.47% and West Bengal at 73.93%, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 55.54%, with Bihar at 56.55% and Gujarat at 56.98% doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 9 p.m. 

Mr. Modi on May 7 said he needed 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election to prevent the Congress from “bringing back Article 370 [in Kashmir] and putting a lock on Ayodhya Ram Temple”, drawing parallels to the Rajiv Gandhi government overturning the Supreme Court ruling in 1985 in the Shah Bano case, which he characterised as appeasement politics.

Also read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Highlights from May 7, 2024

Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who exercised their franchise in the State. While Mr. Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Shah voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. 

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats. 

Follow here for the latest updates:
  • May 08, 2024 07:17
    Political heat rises in Madugula Assembly constituency as TDP and YSRCP candidates campaign vigorously

    With less than one week to go for the polls, political heat is on a high with political campaigns by Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TDP) and Ch. Anurada (YSRCP), daughter of sitting MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu, in Madugula Assembly constituency. The recent incident of attack on BJP leader and alliance party MP candidate from Anakapalli C.M. Ramesh at Taruva village, the hometown of Deputy Chief Minister and two-time MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu, has further raised the political heat. After the attack, the alliance parties have taken it as a challenge and making a strong bid to win the constituency, defeating the Deputy CM’s daughter in his turf.

    The political equations changed in the constituency for the past two months. Initially, the TDP had fielded senior leader Pyla Prasad as its candidate against YSRCP senior leader Budi Mutyala Naidu. The YSRCP high command asked Mr. Mutyala Naidu to contest as MP candidate from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency, following appointment of Mr. C.M. Ramesh as alliance candidate. It has fielded Ms. Anuradha as Madugula Assembly constituency candidate. 

    Read more here.

General Elections 2024 / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Telangana

