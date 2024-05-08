May 08, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 07:20 am IST

With phase 3 of the General Elections on May 7, nearly half of the phases of elections are completed in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address campaigns and roadshows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.

A nearly 62% voter turnout was recorded on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.53% followed by Goa at 74.47% and West Bengal at 73.93%, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 55.54%, with Bihar at 56.55% and Gujarat at 56.98% doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 9 p.m.

Mr. Modi on May 7 said he needed 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election to prevent the Congress from “bringing back Article 370 [in Kashmir] and putting a lock on Ayodhya Ram Temple”, drawing parallels to the Rajiv Gandhi government overturning the Supreme Court ruling in 1985 in the Shah Bano case, which he characterised as appeasement politics.

Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who exercised their franchise in the State. While Mr. Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Shah voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.