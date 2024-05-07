May 07, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:59 pm IST

A voter turnout of 60.19% was recorded till 5 p.m. in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 74.86% followed by West Bengal at 73.93% while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63%, with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01%.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on May 7 that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I want 400 seats in Lok Sabha to prevent Congress from looting OBC quota to benefit its vote bank.” “In last 5 years, we had nearly 400 seats, including NDA, regional parties and Independents; we used it to remove Article 370,” said Mr. Modi at a rally in Dhar.

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.

Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Digvijya Singh (Rajgargh), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S.P. Singh Baghel (Agra).

This live is now closed.