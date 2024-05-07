GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Highlights from May 7, 2024

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 74.86% followed by West Bengal at 73.93%, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63%, with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01%

May 07, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign in support of INDIA Alliance and JMM candidate Joba Manjhi for Lok Sabha election, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, on May 7, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign in support of INDIA Alliance and JMM candidate Joba Manjhi for Lok Sabha election, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A voter turnout of 60.19% was recorded till 5 p.m. in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 74.86% followed by West Bengal at 73.93% while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63%, with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01%. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on May 7 that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I want 400 seats in Lok Sabha to prevent Congress from looting OBC quota to benefit its vote bank.” “In last 5 years, we had nearly 400 seats, including NDA, regional parties and Independents; we used it to remove Article 370,” said Mr. Modi at a rally in Dhar.

Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.

Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Digvijya Singh (Rajgargh), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S.P. Singh Baghel (Agra).

This live is now closed.

  • May 07, 2024 19:49
    Nomination process for 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls begins in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

    The nomination process for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats and Himachal Pradesh’s four parliamentary constituencies as well as six assembly segments where bypolls are to be held on June 1 began on Tuesday. 

    The nomination process will continue till May 14, barring May 11 and 12 which are public holidays. The scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17, according to an official release. 

    In Himachal Pradesh, four candidates, including two Independents, filed their nominations for the parliamentary polls on Tuesday. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 19:29
    Model Code of Conduct turned into ‘Modi code of conduct’ under BJP rule: Mamata

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to the “Modi Code of Conduct”.

    Mr. Modi and other BJP leaders by their “hate-filled speeches” are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent, she alleged. 

    “The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi code of conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country,” Ms. Banerjee said. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 19:03
    Repolling at booth in Rajasthan’s Barmer seat on May 8

    Repolling at a polling station in Rajasthan’s Barmer Lok Sabha seat, which was ordered over a breach of confidentiality of vote, will be held on May 8, an official said. 

    Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Election Commission has issued instructions for re-polling at a polling booth in Dudhwa Khurd village in Barmer constituency.

    He said that four members of the polling team were suspended over allegations of breach of confidentiality of the vote. 

    Voting was held in the Lok Sabha constituency during the second phase on April 26. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 18:57
    Around 60.19% polling till 5 p.m.; clashes in West Bengal

    A voter turnout of 60.19% was recorded till 5 p.m. in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. 

    Assam recorded the highest turnout at 74.86% followed by West Bengal at 73.93%, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63%, with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01%. 

    A voter turnout of 55.22% was recorded in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat, an Election Commission (EC) official said. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 18:41
    Lalu’s Muslim reservation remarks: INDIA bloc wants to scrap SC, ST quotas for vote bank, says Modi

    Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks favouring reservation benefits to Muslims and said the INDI alliance wants to snatch all quotas of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to their “vote bank” as part of a deeper conspiracy. 

    Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, Mr. Modi said that a big alliance partner of the INDIA bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs. 

    “Their leader who has eaten the animal’s fodder and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health..” “Congress is making him dance on their head. He is saying not only Muslims should get reservations but all the reservations should be given to Muslims. Means they want all the reservation to Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC,” Mr. Modi said. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 18:14
    Congress has insulted 26/11 heroes, June 4 to be ‘expiry date’ of INDIA bloc, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged the Congress has insulted security personnel and people martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, remarks coming in the backdrop of party leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s comments that then-ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by Pakistan terrorist Ajmal Kasab. 

    Addressing a campaign rally for NDA candidates Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP) in Ahmednagar and Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena) in Shirdi, he said the opposition party’s “A team is losing (in Lok Sabha polls) so the ‘B’ team from across the border has been activated and it is encouraging the Congress”, an apparent reference to remarks made on MP Rahul Gandhi by a Pakistan politician. 

    “Here, the Congress is giving a clean chit to terrorists which even the neighbouring country has accepted the role of its citizens (in the 26/11 attacks). Where does the Congress want to take the country? It has stooped to a new low for vote appeasement,” the BJP stalwart noted.

    The PM’s attack on the Congress came in the wake of controversial remarks made by Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, that then-Maharashtra ATS chief Karkare was not killed by Kasab, but fell to a bullet fired by a policeman affiliated to the RSS. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 17:28
    Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Congress for bright, more equal future: Sonia Gandhi

    Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people to reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for her party for a “brighter and more equal future” for all. 

    She said the Congress and the INDIA bloc members were committed to defending the Constitution and democracy. 

    “Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all,” Ms. Gandhi said in a video message.

    She alleged that youth unemployment, crimes against women and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges, she claimed, stem from the “niyat” (intention) and “niti” (policy) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which aim for power, rejecting inclusivity and dialogue. 

    PTI

  • May 07, 2024 17:07
    Will scrap Agniveer scheme, amend GST & implement Sarna religious code for tribals: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on May 7 that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

    “INDIA bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension,” he said at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Gumla.

    “The BJP government implemented wrong GST schemes with five tax slabs. We will amend it and make one tax slab which will be minimum. We will reduce the tax burden on the poor,” he said.

    - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 17:05
    Congress siding with Ajmal Kasab: PM Modi after party leader’s remark on Mumbai terror attacks

    Responding to Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed by a police officer affiliated to the RSS in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, PM Modi said that the Congress party was siding with Ajmal Kasab.

    “Tweets from across border to boost morale of Congress; in return Congress giving clean chit to Pakistan on terror attacks,” Mr. Modi added.

  • May 07, 2024 16:55
    PM Modi announces June 4 as INDIA bloc’s ‘expiry date’

    “Polling in 3rd phase has made it clear that June 4 is the expiry date of INDIA bloc,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

    The Opposition is busy in appeasing its vote bank, Congress manifesto reflects Muslim League, he further added.

  • May 07, 2024 16:47
    Model Code of Conduct turned into ‘Modi code of conduct’ under BJP rule: Mamata

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 7 alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to “Modi code of conduct”.

    Addressing an election rally at Purulia, the TMC supremo also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders consider only themselves as Hindus, and they do not think about other communities.

    Modi and other BJP leaders by their “hate-filled speeches” are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent, she alleged.

  • May 07, 2024 16:43
    47.03% polling recorded in 25 seats of Gujarat so far

    A voter turnout of 47.03% was recorded till 3 p.m. in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat in the third phase of the general elections on May 7, an Election Commission (EC) official said.

    As many as 265 candidates are in the fray from 25 out of 26 constituencies in the western State.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had scored its first victory in Lok Sabha elections from Surat without contest after eight out of nine candidates withdrew from the fray and the nomination form of the Congress candidate was rejected.

  • May 07, 2024 16:35
    Maharashtra | 42.63% turnout recorded till 3 pm; Pawars among early voters

    A voter turnout of 42.63% was recorded till 3 p.m. in 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling is underway in the third phase of the general elections on May 7, election authorities said.

    As per the data shared by the authorities, Kolhapur recorded 51.51% polling, followed by Hatkanangale 49.94%, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 44.73%, Latur 44.48%, Satara 42.83%, Raigad 41.43%, Sangli 41.30%, Osmanabad 40.92%, Solapur 39.54%, Madha 39.11% and Baramati 34.96% polling. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 16:32
    Assam CM casts vote in Barpeta

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 7 exercised his franchise at Amingaon in Barpeta Lok Sabha seat during the ongoing third and last phase of polls in the State.

    “People have come out in large numbers to participate in the electoral process in the last phase of voting in Assam. More than 80% turnout was recorded in the first two phases and I am sure that would be repeated today,” he told reporters after casting his vote.

    He thanked the people of Assam for ensuring “peaceful and matured participation in democracy, proving that they can turn the occasion into a festival”.

  • May 07, 2024 16:13
    5 booked as NCP (SP) alleges cash distribution by Ajit Pawar-led party in Baramati

    The Pune police on May 7 registered a non-cognisable offence against five persons after NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) alleged that some individuals belonging to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP distributed cash to voters in Bhor town of the district ahead of the polling for Baramati Lok Sabha seat, an official said.

    The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the alleged distribution of money, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted the charges against his party.

    - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 16:12
    M.P. records 54.09% voter turnout till 3 p.m.

    The nine seats of Madhya Pradesh polling in the third phase recorded 54.09% voter turnout by 3 p.m., as per the Election Commission data. While Rajgarh saw the highest voter turnout so far at 63.69%, Bhind constituency at present stands last with 44.18% polling.

    - Mehul Malpani

  • May 07, 2024 16:09
    Defer Rythu Bharosa payments until after polls in Telangana: EC

    The Election Commission on May 7 directed the Telangana government to defer payments under the Rythu Bharosa scheme until after the Lok Sabha elections are held in the State on May 13.

    In a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by saying in public speeches that the scheme’s payouts would be given on or before May 9.

    “In the above premise and clear violation of Model Code of Conduct by Revanth Reddy, President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and Chief Minister, the Commission has directed that disbursement of balance instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after completion of poll in the state of Telangana on 13.05.2024,” the Commission said.

  • May 07, 2024 15:27
    Uttar Pradesh | In Fatehpur Sikri, Fauji Baba makes BJP sweat out

    Once the capital of Mughal emperor Akbar, Fatehpur Sikri is witnessing a quadrangular battle, a rarity in this Lok Sabha election. The contest will test the might of Jat consolidation behind the BJP and the extent of Rajput discontent against the ruling dispensation.

    The ruling BJP has repeated incumbent Jat MP and president of the party’s Kisan Morcha Raj Kumar Chahar while the Congress has pitched retired Armyman Ramnath Sikarwar from the Thakur community as the Opposition INDIA bloc candidate.

    After retirement, Mr. Sikarwar has been leading a simple life in an ashram in Kheragarh. Popularly called Fauji Baba, locals say before every meeting, he places a bucket at the centre of the stage and asks people for donations to run his campaign. In 2022, he contested the Kheragarh Assembly seat but lost a close contest. Yet, the slogan ‘Lucknow Main Yogi Baba, Kheragarh Main Fauji Baba’ (CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, and Ramnath Sikarwar in Kheragarh) struck a chord.

    Click here to read full report...
  • May 07, 2024 14:59
    Modi made 22 billionaires in 10 years, INDIA bloc will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 7 criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ belonging to tribals to industrialists.

    Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, Mr. Gandhi promised to make crores of people ‘lakhpati’ if voted to power.

    Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution. 

    The former Congress president said, “PM wants to handover tribals’ ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ to 14-15 industrialists. He made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure. We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women.” He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

  • May 07, 2024 14:55
    Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia cast their vote in Latur

    Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza exercised their franchise in Maharashtra’s Latur in the third phase of the general elections on May 7.

    The couple, accompanied by Riteish’s mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, reached the polling booth in Babhalgaon village around 9.15 a.m. 

    Ritesh Deshmukh is the son of Congress leader and former State chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 14:35
    Madhya Pradesh registers over 44% voter turnout till 1 p.m.

    Madhya Pradesh’s nine seats record a voter turnout of 44.67% by 1 p.m., as per the Election Commission data. While Rajgarh saw the highest voter turnout so far at 52.60%, Bhind constituency at present stands last with 37.37% polling.

    The polling in the State has been peaceful so far, barring reports of minor scuffle between BJP and Congress workers in Morena constituency. Earlier in the day, the administration took the BJP candidate Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress’ Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and BSP nominee Ramesh Garg in preventive custody to avoid any kind of provocation.

    - Mehul Malpani

  • May 07, 2024 14:20
    Uttar Pradesh records 38.12% voter turnout till 1 p.m.

    More than 38% voters came out to cast their votes till 1 p.m. for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on May 7.

    While Agra witnessed 36.89% polling, Aonla recorded a 36.95% voter turnout, Budaun 34.97%, Bareilly 34.93%, Etah 38.87%, Fatehpur Sikri 39.09%, Firozabad 40.06%, Hathras 37.73%, Mainpuri 38.32% and Sambhal 42.97%, the Election Commission (EC) said.

  • May 07, 2024 14:16
    BJP preparing to loot booths in Mainpuri, alleges Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP men were preparing to loot booth in Mainpuri.”There is a tussle going on within the BJP as to whose hand power should remain. Everyone understands this. The statements given by them (BJP leaders) are for self-appeasement. These people talk cleverly,” Mr. Yadav said.

    He further alleged that his party workers are being locked up in Mainpuri while, ministers, their associates and family members are roaming freely.

    “The behaviour of the police and the administration is not right. BJP will be wiped out in this phase. Police are beating people in Sambhal and we are getting information from Mainpuri that Samajwadi Party workers, leaders are being locked up. Therefore, I want to appeal to people to come out and vote and save democracy. I hope that the Election Commission will take action on it,” Mr. Yadav told ANI.

  • May 07, 2024 13:21
    Won’t allow to change India’s identity in the name of pseudo secularism: PM Modi

    “Till Modi is alive, he will foil attempts to erase India’s identity in the name of pseudo secularism,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar on May 7.

    “We used 400 plus seats to scrap Article 370, extend SC/ST quota for 10 years and appoint a tribal woman as country’s President,” he said.

  • May 07, 2024 13:17
    Lok Sabha polls Phase 3 | A closer look from the ground and data
  • May 07, 2024 13:14
    Will stop Congress from ‘looting’ OBC quota to benefit vote bank: PM Modi

    Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress is spreading rumours that the BJP if voted to power will change the Constitution.

    “I want 400 seats in Lok Sabha to prevent Congress from looting OBC quota to benefit its vote bank,” said Mr. Modi at a rally in Dhar.

    He further said that the BJP wants to ensure that the Congress is unable to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir.

    “In last 5 years, we had nearly 400 seats, including NDA, regional parties and Independents; we used it to remove Article 370,” he added.

    - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 12:30
    West Bengal: 32.82% turnout in four LS seats till 11 a.m.

    A total of 32.82% of 73.37 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal till 11 a.m. on May 7, a poll official said.

    Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Electors were seen lining up outside 7,360 polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies of Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad and Jangipur, where voting was underway in the third phase of polls, he said.

    Jangipur recorded the highest turnout of 33.81%, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73), he said.

  • May 07, 2024 12:22
    30.21% pc polling till 11 am in Madhya Pradesh

    At least 30.21 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 11 am in nine Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the third phase of the general elections on Tuesday, a poll official said.

    Of the nine Lok Sabha seats, Betul recorded 32.65 per cent, Bhind 25.46 per cent, Bhopal 27.46 per cent, Guna 34.53 per cent, Gwalior 28.55 per cent, Morena 26.62 per cent, Rajgarh 34.81 per cent, Sagar 30.31 per cent and Vidisha 32.64 per cent, the official said.

    Former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma were among the early voters.

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are contesting the polls from Rajgarh and Guna, respectively, will not be able to vote for themselves as the former is a registered voter of Bhopal, and the latter is registered to vote from Gwalior, the party sources said.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP’s candidate from Vidisha seat, exercised franchise with his wife, Sadhna Singh, and two sons at a polling booth in his native village, Jait, in Sehore district. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 12:21
    Bihar | 24.41% turnout recorded in five LS seats till 11 am

    round 24.41 per cent of over 98 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 11 am on Tuesday, an election official said.

    Voting in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria seats, all currently held by the NDA, began at 9,848 polling stations at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm, he said.

    Supaul recorded the highest turnout of 25.98 per cent, followed by Araria (25.97), Khagaria (24.49), Madhepura (23.21) and Jhanjharpur (22.39) till 11 am.- PTI

  • May 07, 2024 12:20
    Sporadic incidents of violence mar third phase polls in Bengal

    Sporadic incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in the four constituencies in West Bengal as TMC, BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.

    The TMC, the BJP, and the Congress-CPI(M) alliance lodged separate complaints related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the first few hours of polling, sources from the parties said.

    The EC received 182 complaints by 9 am, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies.

    According to officials, around 32.82 per cent polling was reported till 11am, with Jangipur recording the highest turnout of 33.81 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73). - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 12:00
    Uttar pradesh records 26.12% voter turnout till 11 am

    More than 26 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

    The state witnessed 26.12 per cent polling till 11 am in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

    While Agra witnessed 25.87 per cent polling, Aonla recorded a 25.98-per cent voter turnout, Budaun 26.02 per cent, Bareilly 23.6 per cent, Etah 27.17 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 27.63 per cent, Firozabad 24.42 per cent, Hathras 26.05 per cent, Mainpuri 25.13 per cent and Sambhal 29.55 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 11:57
    31% voting till 11 am in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Goa

    The two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa witnessed an average 30.94 per cent voter turnout till 11 am on Tuesday, officials said.

    Polling was underway since 7 am in both the North Goa and South Goa parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state.

    Till 9 am, 30.94 per cent voter turnout was recorded. It was 30.31 per cent in North Goa and 31.56 per cent in South Goa, as per data released by the office of the state’s chief electoral officer.

    Voting was underway in 1,725 polling stations across the two constituencies. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 11:54
    Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Kalaburagi

    **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with with wife Radhabai Kharge shows ink-marked finger after casting vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_07_2024_000123A)

  • May 07, 2024 11:38
    People are regretting their mistakes: Kharge

    Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge cast their votes at a polling station in Gundugurthi village in Kalaburagi for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

    ”All the businessmen and the poor people will together make Congress win this time. People are regretting that they made a mistake last time and they will elect Congress party with a huge majority,” Mr. Kharge said after voting. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 11:24
    Two descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji gear up for electoral battle in Maharashtra

    Two descendants of Maratha warrior king Shivaji — Shahu Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale — are contesting the Lok Sabha election from separate seats in western Maharashtra representing rival political fronts, the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti, respectively.

    While Mr. Chhatrapati is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket from Kolhapur and will take on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Sanjay Mandlik, Mr. Bhosale is contesting from Satara on a BJP ticket and pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde. Both seats go to polls in the third phase on May 7. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 11:14
    BJP, BSP, SP candidates of Morena Lok sabha seat kept under house arrest

    Morena district administration on Tuesday kept three major candidates of Morena parliamentary seat under house arrest in police lines here in view of peaceful voting.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress’ Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Ramesh Chandra Garg were kept under house arrest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan himself is present with them.

    The move was taken for the sake of peaceful voting in the Morena parliamenatry constituency. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 11:10
    Actor couple Riteish-Genelia cast vote in Maharashtra’s Latur

    Deshmukhvote.jpg

  • May 07, 2024 11:01
    10.78% turnout recorded in five LS seats till 9 am in Bihar

    Around 10.78 per cent of over 98 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 9 am on Tuesday, an election official said.

    Voting in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria seats, all currently held by the NDA, began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm, he said.

    Supaul recorded the highest turnout of 11.41 per cent, followed by Araria (10.97), Madhepura (10.71), and 10.41 per cent each in Khagaria and Jhanjharpur till 9 am.

    The electoral fate of 54 candidates will be decided in the third phase of polling in Bihar. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 10:59
    Chhattisgarh | 13.24% turnout in 7 Lok Sabha seats till 9 am

    A voter turnout of 13.24 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Tuesday in seven of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh where polling was underway in the third and last phase of elections in the state, a poll official said.

    Polling is being held in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates), Surguja (reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates) and Raigarh (ST) seats in the third phase.

    “Polling in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies started at 7 am. Till 9 am, 13.24 percent polling has been registered. Polling is underway smoothly and peacefully,” the official said.

    Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths in some of the seats.

    Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao was among the early voters. He exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Bilaspur town.

    State minister OP Choudhary cast his vote in Raigarh district and Congress candidate (Surguja seat) Shashi Singh at Shivpur village in Surajpur district.

    State’s Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale voted at Dharampura polling booth and Additional Chief Electoral Officer Nilesh Kshirsagar at Amlidih polling booth in Raipur. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 10:58
    Uttar Pradesh | 13% voters exercise franchise in initial hours

    About 12.94 per cent voters cast their vote in the first two hours of polling on Tuesday for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    While Sambhal witnessed 14.71 per cent polling, Hathras (SC) recorded 13.43 per cent, Agra (SC) 12.74 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 14 per cent, Firozabad 13.36 per cent, Mainpuri 12.18 per cent, Etah 13.16 per cent, Budaun 12.89 per cent, Aonla 11.42 per cent and Bareilly 11.59 per cent till 9 am, according to the EC. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 10:55
    PM Modi votes in Gandhingar

    AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 07/05/2024 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Nishan Pubic School, Ranip in Ahmedabad on Tuesday May 07, 2024. General Parliament Election 2024 3rd phase Election held in Gujarat on 7th May 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

  • May 07, 2024 10:40
    Amit Shah’s family after exercising their franchise

    AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 07/05/2024 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with family shows their inked finger after casting the vote at Kameshwar Mahadev Temple, Naranpura in Ahmedabad on Tuesday May 07, 2024. General Parliament Election 2024 3rd phase Election held in Gujarat on 7th May 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

  • May 07, 2024 10:30
    Average voter turnout of 10.81% recorded in first two hours

    An approximate voter turnout of 10.81 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

    Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

    According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 9 am with 6.64 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest in the first two hours with 15.85 per cent,.

    Among other states, Assam recorded 10.12 per cent, Bihar 10.41 per cent, Chhatisgarh 13.24 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10.13 per cent, Goa 13.02 per cent, Gujarat 9.87 per cent, Karnataka 9.45 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 14.43 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 12.94 per cent, the EC said. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 10:11
    About 16% turnout recorded till 9 am in West Bengal

    Polling was underway peacefully in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal as 15.85 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 am on Tuesday, a poll official said.

    Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Voters were seen lining up outside the 7,360 polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies of Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad and Jangipur, he said.

    “Polling has been more or less peaceful so far. A total of 15.85 per cent turnout has been recorded till 9 am,” the official said. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 10:04
    Voters in Assam’s Dhubri use boats to arrive at polling booths

    Amidst the Lok Sabha election, voters of Dhubri Ghat in Assam, used boats to arrive at a polling booth to cast their votes during the third phase of elections.

    One of the voters highlighted the plights faced by the residents while going to vote by boat. He said, “Going via boats is very difficult as this is the season of storms and rainfall. People have small kids and we cannot leave them behind alone at home. So we have to take them a well on the boat. These are small boats and if a storm comes, it will be difficult for us.”He added further, “The authorities should have given us big boats as we feel terrified and we are facing problems.”

    Meanwhile, another voter named Dibyankar Deb Baral stressed the right to vote and said, “Today is a very important day for me. My one vote will decide the government that will be formed. And as an Indian citizen, it is my responsibility to cast a vote, he said. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 10:01
    Samajwadi Party turns to Pal to secure its interests in the Yadav belt

    By anointing Shyam Lal Pal as the State party president on the eve of the third phase of polls, the Samajwadi Party has reached out to the Pal, Dhangarh, Garediya, Baghel group of shepherd communities that have been under-represented in the SP’s ticket distribution.

    While the party has fielded 11 Kurmi candidates, including the outgoing president Naresh Uttam Patel, there is only one Pal candidate, Rajaram Pal, in the fray from the Akbarpur-Rania seat. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 09:44
    6.64% voter turnout in first two hours in Maharashtra

    Polling started on a dull note with an average voter turnout of 6.64% in the first two hours in Maharashtra, the lowest of all the states going to the polls in the third phase today. - Abhinay Deshpande

  • May 07, 2024 09:42
    Eco-friendly polling centre in Latur

    Ecovote.jpg

  • May 07, 2024 09:25
    NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar votes in Malegaon village in Baramati

    Sharadpawarvote.jpg

    NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote in Malegaon village in Baramati. This is the first time in 10 years that Mr. Pawar has cast his vote in Baramati. Earlier, he had changed his address to Mumbai and had been casting his vote in the State capital. Mr. Pawar had done so in order to contest the election of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and had continued voting there in other elections as a consequence.

    The political battle has turned into an emotional fight as well with two members of the Pawar clan pitted against each other. The 83-year-old Mr. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule, the MVA candidate for Baramati, his wife Pratibha Pawar and his granddaughter Revati Sule. - Shoumojit Banerjee

  • May 07, 2024 09:21
    Enthusiastic voting in Assam

    Assamvote.jpg

  • May 07, 2024 09:17
    Voting begins in four parliamentary constituencies of Assam

    Voting has begun in four parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, in the third phase of polls begins on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.Over 81.49 lakh voters of four parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 47 candidates in the third phase of polls. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 09:14
    Vote for corruption-free, caste-free, dynasticism-free system:Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 7 urged voters to step out and vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and asked voters to elect a government that has experience in “public welfare” and a “blueprint” for a developed India.”In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India,” Amit Shah posted on X.”Your vote will lay the foundation of good fortune for not only you but also for the entire nation for decades to come,” he said. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 09:09
    Contribute in making India a Vishwaguru: U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday casts her vote at Shilaj Primary School in Ahmedabad and urged the voters to utilise their right to vote and contribute to making the country a ‘Vishwaguru.’While speaking with the reporters, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh emphasized on the casting of votes and said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to cast their vote. The voters should use their right to vote and give their contribution to making India a ‘Vishwaguru’. - ANI

  • May 07, 2024 09:03
    The ‘voice of Hindustan’ continues to echo in Patiyali

    As the polarisation pitch gets shriller with every passing phase, the sleepy town in Kasganj district of the Etah Lok Sabha seat in central Uttar Pradesh stands like a windswept post of syncretic culture. In the birthplace of the 13th century mystic poet Amir Khusrau, popularly called Tuti-e-Hind (voice of Hindustan), the labyrinthine lanes lead to an old mosque that shares its wall with a modest Ram Leela ground. “There has never been a disruption. Sometimes, we delay our namaz. At other, they pause their performance for our prayers. It is all about accommodation,” Anwar Ali, a social activist with a deep interest in politics and literature, said. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 08:54
    An election to protect democracy, Constitution: Rahul, Priyanka

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

    In a post in Hindi on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights.” “Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country,” the former Congress chief said.

    In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis.” “Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children,” the Congress general secretary said. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 08:51
    PM Modi urges everyone to vote

  • May 07, 2024 08:49
    Modi congratulates Election Commission for violence-free polling

    **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA NARENDRA MODI YOUTUBE** Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes through the election procedure to cast his vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_07_2024_000009B)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls with hardly any violence and asked the people to come out in large numbers to vote.

    “I congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of elections almost violence-free. I also congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a voter-friendly manner,” he said.

    People across India should celebrate this ongoing “festival of democracy” by voting in large numbers, the PM said.

  • May 07, 2024 08:41
    BJP-Mahayuti’s candidate Udayanraje Bhosale votes in Satara

    The BJP-Mahayuti’s candidate for the Satara constituency.BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendant of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, casted his vote at precisely 7:07 am. 

    The hell-raising royal, known more for his flamboyant behaviour, had previously won the Satara Lok Sabha seat thrice on an (undivided) NCP ticket before he switched to the BJP in 2019. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, it was Sharad Pawar who had fielded Mr. Bhosale from the Satara seat on an NCP ticket, the result being the royal won by a massive margin of more than three lakh votes. He repeated the feat in the 2014 General Election as well. Mr. Bhosale was one of four NCP MPs to successfully defy the ‘Modi onslaught’ of 2019, winning the seat by a reduced, if comfortable margin, of more than 1.5 lakh votes. - Shoumojit Banerjee

  • May 07, 2024 08:34
    Maharashtra’s war of factions | Sena vs Sena for 13 seats; NCP vs NCP for two

    Maharashtra is in for an unprecedented Lok Sabha season as they have two rival alliances, each with a Shiv Sena and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction to choose from. Moreover, these two factions face each other on 15 seats — the Senas on 13 and the NCPs on two.

    Also Read: Crowded field: On Maharashtra politics

    In June 2022, Shiv Sena split into two factions after Eknath Shinde revolted, with 14 Sena MPs backing him and 5 MPs backing Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Shinde was awarded the Shiv Sena party name as well as the bow-and-arrow symbol by the Election Commission (EC) while Mr. Thackeray’s faction has been renamed as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and chosen the ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) as its party symbol. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 08:15
    This is not a village election: Ajit Pawar

    “This is not a village election, but our opponents have tried to make it an emotional one,” says Ajit Pawar after casting his vote. “This is an election where the future of the country is at stake. The development of Baramati hinges on this election. It will also determine the stability of our Mahayuti govt. in Maharashtra. The accusations of my detractors have no effect on me,” said the rebel NCP leader and Deputy CM after casting his vote. - Shoumojit Banerjee

  • May 07, 2024 08:14
    Ajit Pawar, family cast their votes in ancestral village

    Ajit Pawar.jpg

  • May 07, 2024 08:11
    Highest number of candidates in Baramati

    The Baramati Lok Sabha seat, a microcosm of the intensity of the contests in this phase, has no less than 38 candidates in the fray, the highest number of candidates. However, the contest is essentially a tussle between MVA candidate Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Ms. Sule’s sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

    The always in-focus seat of Baramati, considered the citadel of the Pawar clan, has transformed into a titanic struggle for supremacy between NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar after the latter split his uncle’s party in July last year to align with the ruling Mahayuti govt. - Shoumojit Banerjee

  • May 07, 2024 08:07
    PM Modi votes at polling booth in Gandhinagar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.

    Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

    Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 08:05
    Amid low turnout, NCBC chief appeals to OBCs to vote ‘for national interest’

    Amidst low turnouts reported in the first two phases of voting, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on May 6 issued an appeal on behalf of its Chairperson, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, asking all voters from Other Backward Class communities to step out and exercise their franchise in the remaining five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. 

    In the appeal, Mr. Ahir points out that the 102nd Constitution Amendment in 2018 gave the Commission its constitutional status, which has allowed it to work for the protection and promotion of constitutional rights of the backward classes. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:47
    Several high-prestige electoral contests are in the offing in Maharasthra

    11 key Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls in phase 3 of the election in Maharashtra. Several high-prestige electoral contests are in the offing in this phase, not least the fiercely contested Pawar vs Pawar fight in Baramati (in Pune district). The prestige of Maharashtra’s most influential political clans — the Pawars (Baramati), the Ranes (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), the Shindes (Solapur), the Tatkares (Raigad) — hang in the balance in a string of high profile contests.

    Polling will take place in Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale. Altogether 2.09 crore persons are eligible to vote for 258 candidates in the third phase, for which 23,036 polling centres have been set up. There are 1,07,64,741 male voters, 1,02,26,946 female voters and 929 from the third gender in the third phase. 

    Besides the political families, the prestige of the two Maratha royals are also at stake. BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale (the 13th direct descendant of Shivaji) is the ruling Mahayuti’s candidate for Satara while Shahu Chhatrapati (Shivaji’s 12th direct descendant) is the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate for Kolhapur. Shahu is contesting on a Congress symbol.- Shoumojit Banerjee

  • May 07, 2024 07:44
    Polling begins for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

    Polling began for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Tuesday morning, amid tight security, officials said.

    The voting started at 7 am in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria, all currently held by the NDA, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.

    Over 98 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 54 candidates in these five seats in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:40
    Polling begins for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh

    Polling began Tuesday morning for seven of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, in the third and last phase of general elections in the state.

    Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

    Polling is being held in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste reserved), Surguja (Scheduled Tribe reserved) and Raigarh (ST) seats in the third phase. _ PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:40
    Polling begins for 9 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

    Voting began Tuesday morning for 9 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the third phase of the general elections.

    Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm across 20,456 polling stations, including 1,043 managed by women, an election official said.

    Prominent candidates include Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former state chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.

    Altogether 1.77 crore voters will decide the fate of 127 candidates who are contesting from Morena, Bhind (SC-reserved), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST-reserved) seats.

    These nine Lok Sabha constituencies are spread across 19 districts. - PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:39
    Polling begins for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

    Polling began Tuesday morning for 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including Baramati, where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader’s estranged nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

    Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm at the 23,036 polling centres, set up for the third phase of the elections, an official said.

    The seats where polling is taking place are Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale.

    Prominent contestants also include royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati of the Congress in Kolhapur and BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara as well Union minister Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. _ PTI

  • May 07, 2024 07:34
    Congress will increase MGNREGA wages to ₹400, says Rahul

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh on May 5 that his party, if elected to power in the ​ongoing Lok Sabha election​, will increase the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ₹400 per day. ​Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:10
    JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari makes bid to win over separatists in Srinagar’s old city

    J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari on Monday made an attempt to reach out to those living in parts of Srinagar’s old city that are considered to be separatist hubs. 

    Mr. Bukhari held a road show from the Dastigeer Sahib shrine to historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. He offered prayers at the mosque, where Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the head cleric. ​Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:10
    Will not allow even 0.5% quota for Muslims: Nadda

    BJP national president J.P. Nadda has accused the Congress and its allies of being “anti-Ram, anti-national and against reservations for the SC/ST/OBC”, and stated that they do not deserve to be voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

    “I am saying this with full responsibility that the Congress will cut the quota of SC/ST/OBCs and hand it over to the Muslims. They have done it four times here, and every time the courts had intervened. We will not allow even 0.5% quota to go the Muslims’ way,” he asserted at a public meeting in Nalgonda on Monday. Read more

  • May 07, 2024 07:08
    Over 11 crore people are eligible to vote in Phase 3 today

    A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 States will vote in the third phase of the ​​general elections​​ on May 7.

    In the fray are over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women. Over 11 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The constituencies where voting would be held include 25 seats in Gujarat, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal and all two in Goa. ​​Read more​​

