Will not allow even 0.5% quota for Muslims: Nadda

May 07, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has accused the Congress and its allies of being “anti-Ram, anti-national and against reservations for the SC/ST/OBC”, and stated that they do not deserve to be voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I am saying this with full responsibility that the Congress will cut the quota of SC/ST/OBCs and hand it over to the Muslims. They have done it four times here, and every time the courts had intervened. We will not allow even 0.5% quota to go the Muslims’ way,” he asserted at a public meeting in Nalgonda on Monday.

Continuing the party’s strident stance against reservations for Muslims, Mr. Nadda accused Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah of reinstating the 4% quota for minorities after the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai had reverted the quota to the OBCs. “Beware, these people will snatch away your rights if you give them power,” he said.

The BJP president alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had supported JNU students’ agitation when they had organised a protest “in support of the main accused in Parliament attack” where “anti-national” slogans were raised. “Will you given power to such people? One among the protesters is also contesting in this election under the Congress ticket,” he claimed.

In the same vein, Mr. Nadda charged the Congress of being “anti-Ram” as senior leader Sonia Gandhi had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court where it was stated “Ram is an imaginary person with no historical or scientific evidence. But, once you elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, the courts cleared the decks and a grand Ram temple has been built,” he attested.

The Gandhis were also accused of keeping “silent” when DMK leaders including Udaynidhi Stalin and A. Raja have been comparing ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with various diseases like “dengue, malaria and AIDS” and questioned if such leaders should be given support.

The BJP leader, campaigning in support of S. Saidi Reddy, said a vote for Mr. Modi will propel the country towards progress and development which will have a ripple effect on Telangana and Nalgonda, paving the way for employment opportunities for the youth.

“Mr. Modi has introduced a new political culture in the country and left no stone unturned in the last 10 years with HIRA — highways, internet, railways and airways with 55,000 km of national highways and 52,000 track built and 2 lakh villages connected with internet,” he said. In Telangana, 2 crore houses will be built for the downtrodden, he promised.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao translated his speech.