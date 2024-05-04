GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji gear up for electoral battle in third phase in western Maharashtra

While Shahu Chhatrapati is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket from Kolhapur, Udayanraje Bhosale is contesting from Satara on a BJP ticket

May 04, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Satara/Kolhapur

Ateeq Shaikh
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale had won the Satara seat in the 2019 poll as a candidate of the undivided NCP.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale had won the Satara seat in the 2019 poll as a candidate of the undivided NCP. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Two descendants of Maratha warrior king Shivaji — Shahu Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale — are contesting the Lok Sabha election from separate seats in western Maharashtra representing rival political fronts, the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti, respectively.

While Mr. Chhatrapati is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket from Kolhapur and will take on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Sanjay Mandlik, Mr. Bhosale is contesting from Satara on a BJP ticket and pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde. Both seats go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Mr. Bhosale, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, had won the Satara seat in 2019 as a candidate of the undivided NCP, but resigned within a few months and joined the BJP. However, in the subsequent byelection, he lost to the NCP’s Shriniwas Patil.

Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) candidate and sitting MP from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency, during his election campaign in Borgaon village in Wai.

Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) candidate and sitting MP from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency, during his election campaign in Borgaon village in Wai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

‘Respect for all religions’

The BJP candidate says he believes in ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava (Equal respect for all religions)’ and is critical of those who use the Hindutva ideology in politics. “In politics, people now have become more self-centred. They devise ways to fill their own coffers or further their selfish motives. They create unnecessary misunderstanding and use caste as a weapon. This is totally wrong. It is creating a rift between so many religions, which has to be stopped,” he said.

According to Mr. Chhatrapati, his ancestors always inspired him to practise the Hindutva ideology with the aim of providing liberty to people and building a broad-based kingdom where people of different backgrounds, religions, and castes live together.

Shahu Chhatrapati will take on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Sanjay Mandlik from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Shahu Chhatrapati will take on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Sanjay Mandlik from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

‘CAA biased law’

On the question of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Congress candidate is of the opinion that the law is biased in its current form as “it was passed with hardly any discussion”.

Mr. Bhosale, on the other hand, feels that the law should not be looked at in a negative light. “Do we really require this? As it is, our population is so big. People now want to come here because they see India as an upcoming power. Earlier, people who used to go abroad used to take up citizenship there. Now, it’s reverse migration... I believe in only one religion, which is humanity. So, I mean, everyone is most welcome to come and settle down here.”

The selection of Mr. Bhosale and Mr. Chhatrapati is also being seen as a strategic choice by the BJP and the Congress given the reverence of the electorate towards the members of the Maratha royal family.

The two candidates have also been fielded with an eye on cashing in on the agitation for Maratha reservation, which was strongly backed by Mr. Bhosale and Mr. Chhatrapati — both respected by quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / politics / Shiv Sena / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.